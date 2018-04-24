Ifu under fire for visiting BBNaija's winner Miracle, Nigerians say she's being familiar because of money

- BBNaija's viewers recently blasted former housemate Ifu for visiting Miracle
- Miracle who emerged winner of the BBnaija Double Wahala edition has become N45 million richer in cash and luxurious prizes
- His new wealth status is making fans believe the love from former housemates is suspicious
Fans recently blasted former housemate Ifu Ennada after she paid a courtesy visit to BBNaija winner, Miracle. Since her exit from the house, Ifu made it clear she's rooting for the flyboy as most of his fans call him.
As the winner of the show, the pretty Ifu decided to congratulate him and visited him to extend her felicitations. Nigerian fans however, were not having any of it and instead bashed the N2.5 million winner, insinuating that she's a fair weather friend.
It all started after Ifu shared a photo of herself with the Miracle. in her post, which was shared on her Instagram page, she said revealed she was spending quality time with the recently made millionaire.
READ ALSO: Nigerian lady begs Cee-C, says 'permit me to wash your cloths for two months'
Here are some of the comments from social media users below:
'' Ifu thank you for visiting your friend miracle.. Now listen up please don’t near Alex.. We don’t need your famzing in her life.. N I’m unfollowing you. I thought you were mature with a heart of gold''
''I’m just checking to see if ur feeling fine. U must be really sick now knowing that teddybam is going well. Na ur type they snap husbands.''
''You’re now close to miracle just becos he won shame,first it was bamteddy now it miracle get a life girl.. You never liked miracle before y now??''
'' Ifu I beg stop this nonsense. If you want us to support you show us your worth. We want to see what you are doing for yourself. Others have moved on and you are here in others roooms in un Godly hours welcoming them?. Don’t you have a schedule for tomorrow?. You were never even close to either Miracle or Bamteddy. Why go to visit them?. Please my girl do not disappoint me. Do something. I want to see you use the talent I saw in the house and do something I can be proud of. I did not support you so that you support others!.''
PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app
BBNaija 2018: Here’s why you should vote for Miracle, Alex and Tobi on NAIJ.com TV:
[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
Related Articles
Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel
Dr Abiola Akinyode-Afolabi, the defence counsel for Miss Monica Osagie, the alleged victim in the sex-for-marks scandal at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said on Tuesday
BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants
Israel has cancelled plans to expel African migrants who entered the Jewish state illegally after failing to find a country willing to host them, the
My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that his job as the nation’s Number Two man is a very difficult one. He said the job of
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
[Music] BOG – Hold It Down
by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
Most Read NewsView all posts
Kalu Enjoins APC Members to Respect Party Leadership
A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention Committee and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has appealed to members to
Chelsea are the first London team to win Champions League, plus several other facts fans may not know about them
- Chelsea football club was established on Friday, March 10, 1905 by a few men after meeting at the The Rising Sun pub at the
Akwa, MFM out Confederation Cup
Idris Adesina Enyimba on Wednesday qualified for the group stage of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup after playing a goalless draw with South African side
Facebook knows much about you, even if you don’t have an account
As the conversation about how Facebook handles its users’ data heats up, people are discovering that Facebook could know information about people who don’t even
Tribute: History will judge Baba Ayo Adebanjo
Femi Fani-Kayode If there were ever a man that were worthy of celebration in the context of Nigerian history, power and politics that man is Baba
Plateau attacks: LG chairman advises IDPs to return home
Mr Tamai Simon, Chairman, Bokkos Local Government in Plateau, has advised people displaced by the recent attacks on villages in Daffo District, to return home. Simon
Most Watched Movies
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
My Empire
My Empire
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Post Your Comment below: >>