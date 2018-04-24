Ifu under fire for visiting BBNaija's winner Miracle, Nigerians say she's being familiar because of money

- BBNaija's viewers recently blasted former housemate Ifu for visiting Miracle

- Miracle who emerged winner of the BBnaija Double Wahala edition has become N45 million richer in cash and luxurious prizes

- His new wealth status is making fans believe the love from former housemates is suspicious

Fans recently blasted former housemate Ifu Ennada after she paid a courtesy visit to BBNaija winner, Miracle. Since her exit from the house, Ifu made it clear she's rooting for the flyboy as most of his fans call him.

As the winner of the show, the pretty Ifu decided to congratulate him and visited him to extend her felicitations. Nigerian fans however, were not having any of it and instead bashed the N2.5 million winner, insinuating that she's a fair weather friend.

It all started after Ifu shared a photo of herself with the Miracle. in her post, which was shared on her Instagram page, she said revealed she was spending quality time with the recently made millionaire.

Here are some of the comments from social media users below:

'' Ifu thank you for visiting your friend miracle.. Now listen up please don’t near Alex.. We don’t need your famzing in her life.. N I’m unfollowing you. I thought you were mature with a heart of gold''

''I’m just checking to see if ur feeling fine. U must be really sick now knowing that teddybam is going well. Na ur type they snap husbands.''

''You’re now close to miracle just becos he won shame,first it was bamteddy now it miracle get a life girl.. You never liked miracle before y now??''

'' Ifu I beg stop this nonsense. If you want us to support you show us your worth. We want to see what you are doing for yourself. Others have moved on and you are here in others roooms in un Godly hours welcoming them?. Don’t you have a schedule for tomorrow?. You were never even close to either Miracle or Bamteddy. Why go to visit them?. Please my girl do not disappoint me. Do something. I want to see you use the talent I saw in the house and do something I can be proud of. I did not support you so that you support others!.''

Source: Naija.ng