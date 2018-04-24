Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Anyone attempting to politicise the army will be dealt with - Buratai



- The Chief of Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai commissioned the new Army War College Nigeria Complex in Abuja

- Buratai said the establishment of the college was to basically develop the capacities of officers at the operational level

- The army chief expressed confidence that the skills taught at the college would form the “fulcrum and flagship” of the institution

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai on Tuesday, April 24, tasked serving military personnel to remain apolitical, stating that any attempt by anyone to politicise the noble profession will be decisively dealt with.

Buratai stated this while commissioning the new Army War College Nigeria (AWCN) Complex situated in WU Bassey Barracks, Abuja.

The multi-billion naira edifice was built and completed by the current leadership of the Nigerian Army within a space of four months.

READ ALSO: Senator Dino Melaye reportedly jumps off police van, lands in hospital (photos)

Chief of army staff commissions world class army war college complex (photos)

The new complex is a three floor edifice with 29 offices, 8 syndicate rooms, Library, work production centres, lecture halls, hostels and auditorium. Photo credit: Facebook, Nigerian army

Speaking at the event, Buratai said the establishment of the Army War College Nigeria (AWCN) was to basically develop the capacities of Nigerian Army officers at the operational level.

He said the college is poised to be a regional centre of excellence that would give a professional military excellence to middle cadre officers as well as provide for them to rethink and re-strategise on the best approach to confront security challenges facing the nation.

“The commissioning of this citadel of learning is an important event in the calendar of the Nigerian Army as part of efforts necessary to meet the Nigerian Army operational needs" he maintained.

He further said that the college was carefully designed and the structure painstakingly put in place to ensure that the participants get optimum learning experience. .

According to the army chief: “The Nigerian Army is determined to be proactive in dealing with the challenges in the country. The ever changing environment that we live requires new mental models which promotes creativity, critical and systems thinking skills, as well as deep understanding of operational art and campaign planning.

Chief of army staff commissions world class army war college complex (photos)

The new Army War College Nigeria Complex (AWCN) situated in WU Bassey Barracks, Abuja was built within a space of four months. Photo credit: Facebook, Nigerian army

I am very confident that these strategic skills along with other relevant ones thought at the college will form the fulcrum and flagship of the institution."

Earlier in his remarks, the Commandant, Army War College Nigeria, Major General John Enenche thanked the Chief of Army Staff for his unreserved commitments towards the institution.

Enenche said the curriculum of the institution is well structured with a focused course content towards the promotion of learning in a conducive environment.

The newly built college is a three floor edifice with 29 offices, 8 syndicate rooms, Library, work production centres, lecture halls, hostels and auditorium.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of top military personnel, representative of the Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, Inspector General of Police, Directorate of State Security Service and officials of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association as well as principal officers from Defence and Service Headquarters among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

Chief of army staff commissions world class army war college complex (photos)

The army chief expressed confidence that the skills taught at the college would form the “fulcrum and flagship” of the institution. Photo credit: Facebook, Nigerian army

NAIJ.com previously reported that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai, accused military formations in the country of failing to render proper record of arms in their possession.

Buratai made the accusation on Monday, March 19, when inaugurating a 17-member panel to verify the number of arms in the various army formations and units across the country at the Nigerian Army headquarters, Vanguard reports.

He stated that arms verification exercises across all army formations remain highly valuable to the Nigerian Army, and is carried out annually or as at when necessary.

TY Danjuma, Nigerian army and the herdsmen crisis | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/04/2018 13:19:00 Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel

Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel

Dr Abiola Akinyode-Afolabi, the defence counsel for Miss Monica Osagie, the alleged victim in the sex-for-marks scandal at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said on Tuesday

0 News 24/04/2018 13:25:00 BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants

BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants

Israel has cancelled plans to expel African migrants who entered the Jewish state illegally after failing to find a country willing to host them, the

0 News 24/04/2018 13:31:00 My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares

My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that his job as the nation’s Number Two man is a very difficult one. He said the job of

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/04/2018 04:25:00 Buhari: President is a victim of unrealistic expectations from Nigerians - Presidency

Buhari: President is a victim of unrealistic expectations from Nigerians - Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has revealed that the president's administration has been too heavily criticised because Nigerians

0 News 18/04/2018 13:00:00 BBNaija housemate Cee-C gets a warning strike after her vulgar words on Tobi

BBNaija housemate Cee-C gets a warning strike after her vulgar words on Tobi

Remember Cee-C and Tobi had a fall out earlier today, April 18, in the house which later resulted to Cee-C calling Tobi a 'miserable fool'.After

0 News 22/04/2018 12:57:00 In Lagos: Dangote Foundation donates N120m secondary school

In Lagos: Dangote Foundation donates N120m secondary school

The Dangote Foundation says it has donated a well-equipped secondary school in Lagos valued at N120 million as part of its interventionist’s programme  to boost

0 News 18/04/2018 04:13:00 FMC female doctor in trouble for allegedly killing 9-month old baby by mistake

FMC female doctor in trouble for allegedly killing 9-month old baby by mistake

- An unnamed female doctor at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Yenagoa, Bayelsa have been accused of killing a nine-month old baby- The father of

0 News 20/04/2018 10:16:00 SA prosecutors to charge ex president Zuma’s son with homicide

SA prosecutors to charge ex president Zuma’s son with homicide

Johannesburg – South African prosecutors will charge former president Jacob Zuma’sson Duduzane with homicide after a 2014 car crash that left one woman dead,

0 News 23/04/2018 02:54:00 Hearing on community, Chevron N1bn suit for May 7

Hearing on community, Chevron N1bn suit for May 7

The one billion Naira compensation suit filed by Timi Oluba, Okoyitoru community, in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West Local Government of Delta State, against oil giant,

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

cron