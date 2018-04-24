You girlfriend will melt hearing these sweet words

Love makes people speechless. You must be one of them if you are reading this. How to tell a girl U like her? There are quite a lot of ways to express your feelings. Use not only words but actions. They can speak as well.

Talk to her from time to time

Before saying you like her, make sure you really like her! You can get off on her appearance but you can hate her behavior and the way she speaks, laughs or eats. That is why take advantage of any chance to talk to your crush.

Don’t be afraid to speak up on a bus, dinner queue, club or anything like that. It will help you find out whether that girl is the right person for you. You may have a lot in common and it will be easier to keep in touch with her.

Make friends with her

Get closer to her. Friendship is just what you need before talking about your feelings. You know, it is better to become a friend than a stalker. If you stalk a girl all the time, it may freak her out.

An annoying guy is doomed to failure. Friendship is a bridge to love. The more you spend time with her, the more she wants to be with you too. It means she likes you as well! You will not make a fool of yourself while saying sweet words to her.

Top 10 proper compliments

It will be visible whether her feelings are mutual. If you feel both of you are on the same wavelength, start saying sweet words. A common mistake is to compliment her physical appearance only. She may construe it as rudeness.

So, try to say something in general. Don’t get too far, you know. Here is a mini-guide on proper compliments:

You do it better than me! You are so smart!

You made my day, thank you!

I would like to spend more time with you if you don’t mind.

Time is flying with you!

You have a heart of gold!

Will you teach me how to look as gorgeous as you?

You have a charming smile!

You are such a cutie!

I feel so comfortable with you.

I haven’t met such girls like you.

You are special.

The girl will understand that you are flirting with her. She may joke with you in response, letting you come closer. Keep eye contact with her and tease her to make her smile. As a rule, her laughter is an excellent indicator of mutual love.

How to tell a girl you love her

You both like each other. Life without her is terrible. Ask her out on weekends! It will get you closer to becoming a couple. You must be asking yourself “what do I say to my girlfriend to make her feel special?” Here you have useful phrases she will be amazed at:

You are my sunshine.

You look dazzling today! I should wear my sunglasses near you.

My sweetheart is the best in the whole world!

I want your voice to wake me up in the morning.

By the way, you know how much I like you?

I dream about you at night, and I dream of you during a day.

Tell me, how did you steal my heart? Please, don’t give it back.

I love you to the moon and back.

My sweetie.

My everything.

No doubt, such love words for her will touch her heart deeply and she will know that you like her. You see how much attention you pay to the words “I like you” before actually say them to her. Pluck your courage and follow the instructions to have a girl of your dreams by your side.

