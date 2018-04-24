Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

BBNaija's Bambam becomes a millionaire overnight, reportedly makes N25M in 24 hours



- BBNaija's Bambam has reportedly made millions overnight

- The newly clocked 29-year-old held a birthday bash to mark her special day

- In addition, queenbam launched her beauty product which reportedly grossed N25 million in 24 hours

Just few hours after the close of the Big Brother Naija Double Wahala show, former housemate, Bambam reportedly banked N25 million shortly after the launch of her beauty product. The birthday girl clocked a new age on April 23, and capped it with a lot of money in the bank.

According to reports, the 2018 BBNaija housemate launched a beauty product named Bam Beauty oil on her birthday and few hours after it's release, sold 5,000 bottles. The product was priced at N5,000, meaning Bambam made N25 million within 24 hours of the products launch.

This would mean the queen has made the cash prize which the winner of the BBNaija went home with. Clearly, this is the starting point for the beautypreneur who has been modelling as well as hosting parties since her exit from the house.

