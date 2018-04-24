Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Super Eagles will be ready for England friendly-Mikel



Midfielder Mikel Obi says the Super Eagles will be at their best for the prestige international friendly match against England at Wembley Stadium in London on June 2.

Super Eagles

“There will be no option for us other than to give our best with the FIFA World Cup fast approaching.

“The match comes up only two weeks before our first match at the FIFA World Cup.

“It will be a big occasion and a big match for both teams as we both look forward to our respective first matches in Russia.

“England is a special place for me, having spent so many years playing there, and it is one country I love to go to,’’ Mikel was quoted as saying on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) website on Tuesday.

The former Chelsea FC player said Super Eagles were already talking to themselves and everyone of them was looking forward to the game.

Nigeria take on Croatia in their first match at the 21st FIFA World Cup finals at the Kaliningrad Stadium on June 16.

In their other Group D matches, they will then face Iceland at Volgograd on June 22, and Argentina at Saint Petersburg on June 26.

On the other hand, England will play their first match in Group G against Tunisia at Volgograd on June 18.

Thereafter, they will face Panama at Nizhny Novgorod on June 24, and Belgium at Kaliningrad on June 28.

Meanwhile, tickets for the England/Nigeria match are still selling, with the lowest ticket going for 35 pounds.(NAN)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/04/2018 13:19:00 Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel

Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel

Dr Abiola Akinyode-Afolabi, the defence counsel for Miss Monica Osagie, the alleged victim in the sex-for-marks scandal at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said on Tuesday

0 News 24/04/2018 13:25:00 BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants

BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants

Israel has cancelled plans to expel African migrants who entered the Jewish state illegally after failing to find a country willing to host them, the

0 News 24/04/2018 13:31:00 My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares

My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that his job as the nation’s Number Two man is a very difficult one. He said the job of

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 02/01/2018 00:58:00 [Music] BOG – Hold It Down

[Music] BOG – Hold It Down

by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/04/2018 09:37:00 Effect of lime on male fertility: benefits and disadvantages

Effect of lime on male fertility: benefits and disadvantages

We talk so much about different fruit and vegetables and female fertility associated with eating this or that product, but we often forget about men

0 News 18/04/2018 04:17:00 How Suspended DG Of NEMA Stole Over N1 Billion – Presidency

How Suspended DG Of NEMA Stole Over N1 Billion – Presidency

Mohammed Sani Sidi, the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and seven of the agency’s directors allegedly stole over a billion naira, $284,000

0 News 20/04/2018 11:16:00 Police recover 49 guns from cultists in Bayelsa

Police recover 49 guns from cultists in Bayelsa

Simon Utebor, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Police Command on Friday paraded a total of 49 guns recovered from  suspected cult members and other criminal elements across

0 News 18/04/2018 16:23:00 Tech: A Southwest passenger was partially sucked out of a plane window after an engine explosion — here's how it happened

Tech: A Southwest passenger was partially sucked out of a plane window after an engine explosion — here's how it happened

'); }else{

0 News 22/04/2018 11:13:00 REVEALED: Mace or no Mace, Senate, House of Reps can hold plenary – Falana

REVEALED: Mace or no Mace, Senate, House of Reps can hold plenary – Falana

By Nwafor Sunday A human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, has in a statement on Sunday said that the National Assembly which comprises the Senate and

0 News 19/04/2018 17:58:00 Finance: The royal wedding is a month away — here's how much Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to spend on their big day

Finance: The royal wedding is a month away — here's how much Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to spend on their big day

'); }else{

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

cron