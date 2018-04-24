Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Corps members with genuine cases can be relocated –NYSC DG



The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps, Brig-Gen. Zakari Kazaure, has said that corps members with genuine case could be relocated to their home states.

Kazaure stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse on Tuesday.

He said that there were criteria and due process to follow for redeployment of corps members.

The coordinator said nursing mothers, pregnant women and people with serious ailment, among others, were among these categories.

The DGl said that it would be inhuman not to consider a person with genuine problem, especially ailment, for relocation.

Kazaure said following complaints by civil servants for upward review of salary, the NYSC was also looking at the possibilities of doing same for corps members in view of the high cost of living.

The coordinator pledged that the NYSC would do its best to make life comfortable for all corps members posted to anywhere in the country.

(NAN)

