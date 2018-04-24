Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Melaye didn’t evade arrest, says media aide



Mr. Gideon Ayodele, the Special Adviser (Media) to embattled senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, said the lawmaker did not evade arrest
by the police.

Ayodele in statement in Abuja on Tuesday said: “For the avoidance of doubt, Senator (Dino) Melaye had never evaded police invitation before now, because there was none extended to him in the first place.

“Rather, what the Police Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Jimoh Moshood, had been doing was to summon the senator through media briefings, a practice unconventional.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Nigeria Police had, on Monday, laid siege to residence of the lawmaker.

However, a statement earlier on Tuesday quoted the police as saying that Melaye, as law-abiding citizen, voluntarily submitted himself to operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad who laid siege to his private residence since around 3.35 p.m. of Monday, April 23, 2018.

The statement added, “He (Melaye), along with his lawyers and personal aides, were driven in his private car to the SARS office in Guzape District of Abuja, among numerous police vehicles earlier deployed to his house.

“With the media hype the whole saga generated, especially his unwarranted travails in the hands of immigration officials at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday; and the attendant but dramatic police siege to his private residence thereafter, it became necessary for Melaye to end the drama, hence his choice to appear before the police.”

Melaye’s aide said, “We are constrained to make the record straight, sequel to the avalanche of calls by well-meaning Nigerians and supporters.”

(NAN)

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/04/2018 13:19:00 Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel

Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel

Dr Abiola Akinyode-Afolabi, the defence counsel for Miss Monica Osagie, the alleged victim in the sex-for-marks scandal at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said on Tuesday

0 News 24/04/2018 13:25:00 BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants

BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants

Israel has cancelled plans to expel African migrants who entered the Jewish state illegally after failing to find a country willing to host them, the

0 News 24/04/2018 13:31:00 My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares

My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that his job as the nation’s Number Two man is a very difficult one. He said the job of

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by

0 Videos 02/01/2018 00:58:00 [Music] BOG – Hold It Down

[Music] BOG – Hold It Down

by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/04/2018 05:07:00 Alarming: More Lagos wives beat husbands - Commissioner for Justice

Alarming: More Lagos wives beat husbands - Commissioner for Justice

Back to Article

0 News 19/04/2018 20:05:00 Cocoyam can replace sorghum in beer, beverages – MAN

Cocoyam can replace sorghum in beer, beverages – MAN

Anna Okon The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria says it has discovered that cocoyam can be used as an alternative to sorghum in factories producing beer and

0 News 21/04/2018 03:48:00 The President Has Raised an alarm over false Facebook account of Zahra Buhari

The President Has Raised an alarm over false Facebook account of Zahra Buhari

The Presidency has signaled members of the public to a false Facebook account that was opened by some impersonators using the name of the President’s daughter, Zahra

0 News 19/04/2018 09:09:00 Finance: Wall Street's most iconic symbol may leave its home after nearly 3 decades

Finance: Wall Street's most iconic symbol may leave its home after nearly 3 decades

Finance Wall Street's most iconic symbol may leave its home after nearly 3 decades Published: 7 minutes ago , Refreshed: 5 minutes ago Graham Rapier The bull, which has

0 News 20/04/2018 19:13:00 2019:  Deltans, not me will terminate Ibori dynasty — Prof Pat Utomi, APC governorship contender

2019:  Deltans, not me will terminate Ibori dynasty — Prof Pat Utomi, APC governorship contender

Speaks on his affair with ex-gov Uduaghan; Why Deltans should not consent to Okowa continuing PDP profligacy Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South ALL  Progressives Congress, APC, governorship

0 News 19/04/2018 11:35:00 Mace Theft: Court Restrains Police, SSS From Arresting Sen. Omo- Agege

Mace Theft: Court Restrains Police, SSS From Arresting Sen. Omo- Agege

A Federal Capital Territory High Court has issued an order restraining the Nigeria Police and State Security Services, SSS from arresting Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.This came

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

cron