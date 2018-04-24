Melaye didn’t evade arrest, says media aide

Mr. Gideon Ayodele, the Special Adviser (Media) to embattled senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, said the lawmaker did not evade arrest
by the police.
Ayodele in statement in Abuja on Tuesday said: “For the avoidance of doubt, Senator (Dino) Melaye had never evaded police invitation before now, because there was none extended to him in the first place.
“Rather, what the Police Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Jimoh Moshood, had been doing was to summon the senator through media briefings, a practice unconventional.”
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Nigeria Police had, on Monday, laid siege to residence of the lawmaker.
However, a statement earlier on Tuesday quoted the police as saying that Melaye, as law-abiding citizen, voluntarily submitted himself to operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad who laid siege to his private residence since around 3.35 p.m. of Monday, April 23, 2018.
The statement added, “He (Melaye), along with his lawyers and personal aides, were driven in his private car to the SARS office in Guzape District of Abuja, among numerous police vehicles earlier deployed to his house.
“With the media hype the whole saga generated, especially his unwarranted travails in the hands of immigration officials at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday; and the attendant but dramatic police siege to his private residence thereafter, it became necessary for Melaye to end the drama, hence his choice to appear before the police.”
Melaye’s aide said, “We are constrained to make the record straight, sequel to the avalanche of calls by well-meaning Nigerians and supporters.”
(NAN)
Related Articles
Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel
Dr Abiola Akinyode-Afolabi, the defence counsel for Miss Monica Osagie, the alleged victim in the sex-for-marks scandal at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said on Tuesday
BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants
Israel has cancelled plans to expel African migrants who entered the Jewish state illegally after failing to find a country willing to host them, the
My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that his job as the nation’s Number Two man is a very difficult one. He said the job of
Most Watched VideosView all posts
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
[Music] BOG – Hold It Down
by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Cocoyam can replace sorghum in beer, beverages – MAN
Anna Okon The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria says it has discovered that cocoyam can be used as an alternative to sorghum in factories producing beer and
The President Has Raised an alarm over false Facebook account of Zahra Buhari
The Presidency has signaled members of the public to a false Facebook account that was opened by some impersonators using the name of the President’s daughter, Zahra
Finance: Wall Street's most iconic symbol may leave its home after nearly 3 decades
Finance Wall Street's most iconic symbol may leave its home after nearly 3 decades Published: 7 minutes ago , Refreshed: 5 minutes ago Graham Rapier The bull, which has
2019: Deltans, not me will terminate Ibori dynasty — Prof Pat Utomi, APC governorship contender
Speaks on his affair with ex-gov Uduaghan; Why Deltans should not consent to Okowa continuing PDP profligacy Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South ALL Progressives Congress, APC, governorship
Mace Theft: Court Restrains Police, SSS From Arresting Sen. Omo- Agege
A Federal Capital Territory High Court has issued an order restraining the Nigeria Police and State Security Services, SSS from arresting Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.This came
Most Watched Movies
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
My Empire
My Empire
Post Your Comment below: >>