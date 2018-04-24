My husband left because I had three girls, wife laments

A Ghanaian mother of three has lamented how her husband abandoned her because she gave birth to a girl — their third female child.
Akosua (surname withheld) said that her husband was all loved up with her when he heard that she was pregnant, but things went sour the moment she got the result of the scan and it was revealed that she was carrying a baby girl.
She said all efforts to convince him that children were blessing from God proved abortive, as he refused to listen to her pleas.
Akosua said, “It was a completely traumatic time. I had this child growing inside, a beautiful thing but my husband was not happy because he wanted a son.”
She narrated that she gave birth to the baby through a caesarian section and needed all the help and love she could get, but she got none of it. Rather, her husband deserted her and left her to cater for their three children all alone.
His justification, Akosua explained, is that no one will inherit his name and properties when he dies.
The distraught woman said she now begs to feed her children since her husband has stopped taking care of them.
