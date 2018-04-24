BBNaija: I and Tobi have no love lost between us –Ex housemate, Vandora

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Vandora, in a video posted on her Instagram page, @vandora_vandora, reacts to viewers who came on her Instagram page to insult her for rejoicing when Tobi was evicted on the final show on Sunday.
During the live eviction show, some of the housemates’ reactions when Tobi Bakre was evicted didn’t go down well with his fans, as they immediately went on the concerned housemates’ social media pages to vent their anger.
The housemates, Lolu, Vandora, Dee One and Khloe have been verbally attacked since Sunday on their Instagram pages.
Vandora, who couldn’t stand the insults anymore, took to her Instagram page to address the issue.
According to her, have you ever seen when you score a goal and you tell the other team not to celebrate? I was never on team Tobi.
“Tobi said things about me that I didn’t appreciate and I still don’t. I don’t like him and he doesn’t like me either, we are both clear on that,” she said.
See the IG post:
Related Articles
Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel
Dr Abiola Akinyode-Afolabi, the defence counsel for Miss Monica Osagie, the alleged victim in the sex-for-marks scandal at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said on Tuesday
BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants
Israel has cancelled plans to expel African migrants who entered the Jewish state illegally after failing to find a country willing to host them, the
My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that his job as the nation’s Number Two man is a very difficult one. He said the job of
Most Watched VideosView all posts
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
[Music] BOG – Hold It Down
by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the
Most Read NewsView all posts
18 Killed In Fresh Attack On Benue Village
Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen killed 18 persons and destroyed 35 houses in a fresh attack on Ayar Mbalom village, Gwer East local Government Area
I was under a spell for 18 years, wife tells court
A housewife, Mariam Adegoke, on Wednesday, pleaded with an Idi-Ogungun Customary Court, Agodi, Ibadan for divorce, alleging that she had been under love spell for
Buhari has disappointed us — Ex-militants
By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba EX-AGITATORS, under the aegis of National Assembly of Ex-militants, NAE, have frowned at the declaration of interest by President
Voters hail senator on empowerment
Afeez Hanafi The Lagos East Senatorial District has described the performance of the senator representing the district, Gbenga Ashafa, as “impressive.” It commended Ashafa for sponsoring seven
Buhari returns from London
—-Pays tribute Gani Fawehinmi 80th posthumous birthday By Johnbosco Agbakwuru PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Saturday evening returned from his London trip where he attended the Commonwealth Head of
Most Watched Movies
My Empire
My Empire
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Post Your Comment below: >>