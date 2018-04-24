Buhari appoints two deputy DGs for NIA

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja
Prsident Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the appointments of two Deputy Directors-General for the National Intelligence Agency.
They are Ambassador Apollonius Agev and Mr. Kio Amieyeofori.
The approval was contained in a statement made available to journalists by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adekunle.
According to the statement, the appointments were with immediate effect.
The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Ambassador Apollonius Demenongu Agev from Benue State (North Central) and Mr. Kio Solomon Benibo Amieyeofori from Rivers State (South-South) as Deputy Directors-General at the National Intelligence Agency.
The appointments are in fulfillment of Para. 4 (1) & (2) of the relevant Instrument establishing the NIA.
“The Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, in line with the provisions of the Instrument under reference, will assign areas of responsibilities to the DDGs who will assist him in carrying out his functions as Director-General.
“The appointments take immediate effect.”
Related Articles
Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel
Dr Abiola Akinyode-Afolabi, the defence counsel for Miss Monica Osagie, the alleged victim in the sex-for-marks scandal at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said on Tuesday
BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants
Israel has cancelled plans to expel African migrants who entered the Jewish state illegally after failing to find a country willing to host them, the
My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that his job as the nation’s Number Two man is a very difficult one. He said the job of
Most Watched VideosView all posts
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
Most Read NewsView all posts
Nigeria lags behind in response to oil spill —NOSDRA
By Egufe Yafugborhi PORT HAR-COURT— National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA, has said that due to overwhelming challenges, Nigeria still has a long way
FMC doctor killed our baby – Parents
Simon Utebor, Yenagoa Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Mbonu, parents of a nine-month-old baby, Jidenma Mbonu, who died last Friday at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa
2019: Utomi, solution to development challenges in Delta—Ajobena
By Festus Ahon ASABA—AHEAD of the 2019 governorship election in Delta State, a former military administrator of Kaduna State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress,
A 9-year-old girl Survives After Fallen from a 3-Storey Building
A tragic incident occurred yesterday Wednesday, 11 April 2018. A girl who’s 9-year-old by name Chidera, fell down from a three storey building after she missed
Most Watched Movies
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
My Empire
My Empire
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Post Your Comment below: >>