Buhari appoints two deputy DGs for NIA



Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja

Prsident Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the appointments of two Deputy Directors-General for the National Intelligence Agency.

They are Ambassador Apollonius Agev and Mr. Kio Amieyeofori.

The approval was contained in a statement made available to journalists by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adekunle.

According to the statement, the appointments were with immediate effect.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Ambassador Apollonius Demenongu Agev from Benue State (North Central) and Mr. Kio Solomon Benibo Amieyeofori from Rivers State (South-South) as Deputy Directors-General at the National Intelligence Agency.

The appointments are in fulfillment of Para. 4 (1) & (2) of the relevant Instrument establishing the NIA.

“The Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, in line with the provisions of the Instrument under reference, will assign areas of responsibilities to the DDGs who will assist him in carrying out his functions as Director-General.

“The appointments take immediate effect.”

