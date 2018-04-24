Police kicks mentally-ill officer’s wife out of official quarters

Wife of a policeman, Lilian Achieng, who has been kicked out of her police quarters has revealed her husband is mentally unstable and needs help.
The video of Achieng and her family being kicked out of the police quarters, Buru Buru police line, went viral and she had revealed on Monday that she and her three children now live with her sister-in-law.
Achieng said they had lived with her husband, Charles Adao, in the police quarters for three years and wondered why she was being removed from the house when her husband was unwell, Standard Media reports.
However, Police said Adao was no longer an officer, as he had already tendered his resignation.
Buru Buru police boss, Geoffrey Mayiek, said Adao wrote a resignation letter on May 31, 2017, and which was replied via the county commander.
The letter, he said, directed the station to accept his resignation.
“Previously, the officer’s issues were handled at the station level. The officer went absent without leave, a letter and a desertion signal were sent, a file was opened and a warrant of arrest obtained, which is still in force,” Mayiek said.
But Achieng’ accused police of neglecting one of their own, who, she said, became mentally disturbed in the course of duty.
READ ALSO: Payment of $462m for fighter jets, impeachable offence, Reps tell Buhari
The mother of three said she had taken her husband to several hospitals in search of treatment.
“My husband is unwell. He appears not to be of sound mind most of the time. We have even travelled to Homa-Bay in search of treatment, but this has not helped,” Achieng’ said.
According to Achieng, Adao’s problems began when he was transferred from Isiolo. She said her husband behaved strangely and talked about things that did not make sense.
Related Articles
Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel
Dr Abiola Akinyode-Afolabi, the defence counsel for Miss Monica Osagie, the alleged victim in the sex-for-marks scandal at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said on Tuesday
BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants
Israel has cancelled plans to expel African migrants who entered the Jewish state illegally after failing to find a country willing to host them, the
My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that his job as the nation’s Number Two man is a very difficult one. He said the job of
Most Watched VideosView all posts
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
[Music] BOG – Hold It Down
by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the
Most Read NewsView all posts
UPDATED: Man United beat Tottenham to reach FA Cup final
Manchester United weathered an early Tottenham storm to come from behind to win 2-1 and reach a 20th FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday. READ
Attacks in Zamfara reportedly leaves 30 people dead
Suspected gunmen have again killed about 30 people in Kabaro and Danmani villages in Maru local government area of Zamfara state.An eye witness, Mr Shuaibu
Politics: Violence is high in Mexico's most popular tourist destinations — but some groups are more at risk
Deadly violence has increased in Mexico over the past several years. Tourist areas in particular have seen worrying spikes in killings and other crimes.
Biafra Agitators Hold Protest Over Nnamdi Kanu In London
A group of Biafra agitators are currently holding a protest in London demanding to know the whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous
Ethiopia prime minister names new cabinet
Ethiopian new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reshuffled his cabinet Thursday in a bid to stem growing discontent with the long-ruling Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front
Offa Bank Robbery: A Member Narrates How a Living Faith Pastor Escaped death
The Offa Bank Robbery which occurred on the 5th of April 2018 at Offa Town in Kwara state. It was a day of tragedy that nearly
Most Watched Movies
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
My Empire
My Empire
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Post Your Comment below: >>