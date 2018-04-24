Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Super Eagles will be ready for England friendly, Mikel says



Midfielder Mikel Obi says the Super Eagles will be at their best for the prestige international friendly match against England at Wembley Stadium in London on June 2.

“There will be no option for us other than to give our best with the FIFA World Cup fast approaching.

“The match comes up only two weeks before our first match at the FIFA World Cup.

“It will be a big occasion and a big match for both teams as we both look forward to our respective first matches in Russia.

“England is a special place for me, having spent so many years playing there, and it is one country I love to go to,’’ Mikel was quoted as saying on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) website on Tuesday.

The former Chelsea FC player said Super Eagles were already talking to themselves and everyone of them was looking forward to the game.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nigeria take on Croatia in their first match at the 21st FIFA World Cup finals at the Kaliningrad Stadium on June 16.

In their other Group D matches, they will then face Iceland at Volgograd on June 22, and Argentina at Saint Petersburg on June 26.

On the other hand, England will play their first match in Group G against Tunisia at Volgograd on June 18.

Thereafter, they will face Panama at Nizhny Novgorod on June 24, and Belgium at Kaliningrad on June 28.

Meanwhile, tickets for the England/Nigeria match are still selling, with the lowest ticket going for 35 pounds.

(NAN)

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/04/2018 13:19:00 Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel

Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel

Dr Abiola Akinyode-Afolabi, the defence counsel for Miss Monica Osagie, the alleged victim in the sex-for-marks scandal at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said on Tuesday

0 News 24/04/2018 13:25:00 BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants

BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants

Israel has cancelled plans to expel African migrants who entered the Jewish state illegally after failing to find a country willing to host them, the

0 News 24/04/2018 13:31:00 My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares

My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that his job as the nation’s Number Two man is a very difficult one. He said the job of

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by

0 Videos 02/01/2018 00:58:00 [Music] BOG – Hold It Down

[Music] BOG – Hold It Down

by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/04/2018 19:06:00 Refineries’ TAM: Reps summon Kachikwu, Adeosun, Emefiele, others

Refineries’ TAM: Reps summon Kachikwu, Adeosun, Emefiele, others

John Ameh, Abuja An ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, and the Minister of State

0 News 19/04/2018 13:09:00 Two warring communities in Kwara to embrace peace through football

Two warring communities in Kwara to embrace peace through football

A football competition, tagged “Maigida Unity Cup’’, has been put together to foster unity between the warring Offa and Erin-Ile communities in the Offa and

0 News 23/04/2018 05:50:00 Hausas And Yorubas Clash In Akure (VIDEO)

Hausas And Yorubas Clash In Akure (VIDEO)

Hausa and Yoruba youths engaged in a serious fight on Sunday over the invasion of Sabo Market by Masquerades in Akure, Ondo state. The clash led

0 News 20/04/2018 05:46:00 Politics: James Comey says he pities Trump: 'I don't dislike him, I actually feel sorry for him as a person'

Politics: James Comey says he pities Trump: 'I don't dislike him, I actually feel sorry for him as a person'

Politics James Comey says he pities Trump: 'I don't dislike him, I actually feel sorry for him as a person' Published: 10:46 , Refreshed: 10:52 Alexandra Ma The former

0 News 19/04/2018 09:37:00 A child deserves to know his father, govt tells lesbian couple

A child deserves to know his father, govt tells lesbian couple

The Italian government has told a lesbian couple that their son would not be registered in the nation’s census data because he was born to

0 News 23/04/2018 06:36:00 Academic Staff Union of Universities: ASUU worried because 16 million graduates are jobless

Academic Staff Union of Universities: ASUU worried because 16 million graduates are jobless

Back to Article

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

cron