Three policemen arrested for allegedly leasing AK-47 to robbers

Three police officers stationed at the Weija District Police Command have been arrested by the Greater Accra Regional Police Command’s anti-robbery squad for allegedly hiring out their assigned AK-47 rifles to armed robbers.
A source close to the police has told Adomonline that the police officers who work at Kokrobite and Weija hired the guns to the robbers over the weekend for robbery.
A man close to the Weija District Police Command (name withheld) said after the police officers handed over the guns to the robbers, the robbers were involved in a serious accident on their way for the alleged robbery activities.
The source said the robbers had to be rescued by an ex-police officer who overheard the suspects saying they had left their guns behind, causing him to prompt the police.
The full names of the suspects are not yet known, but the source said two of them go by the names Biggie and Stanley.
Weija District Police Commander, DSP Joseph Afuakpah, said that the incidence was a big blow to them but said he wasn’t in the position to further speak on the matter, as it was now in the hands of the anti-robbery unit of the Ghana Police Service.
DSP Joseph Afuakpah, however, said the case including the three police officers has been handed over to the Regional Police Command for further investigations.
Related Articles
Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel
Dr Abiola Akinyode-Afolabi, the defence counsel for Miss Monica Osagie, the alleged victim in the sex-for-marks scandal at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said on Tuesday
BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants
Israel has cancelled plans to expel African migrants who entered the Jewish state illegally after failing to find a country willing to host them, the
My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that his job as the nation’s Number Two man is a very difficult one. He said the job of
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
[Music] BOG – Hold It Down
by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
Most Read NewsView all posts
How 22-year-old herdsman allegedly killed his elder brother over missing cow
- A 22 year-old herdsmen in Nasarawa state, Bello Musa, is arrested while treating his injuries at a general hospital- The suspect confessed to allegedly
Bromance goals! Read what Tobi said immediately Miracle emerged BBNaija 2018 winner
- The bromance between Miracle and Tobi never gets old- On April 22, Miracle emerged winner of the BBNaija 2018 Double Wahala edition- As fans
Expect cloudy skies, thundery activities on Wednesday, April 18 - NiMet
- NiMet has predicted cloudy weather conditions over states in the north-central on Wednesday- It said there will be chances of localised thunderstorms over Jalingo,
NIS confirms Dino Melaye’s arrest
The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has confirmed the arrest of Sen. Dino Melaye at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday morning. MelayeSpokesman of the
Most Watched Movies
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
My Empire
My Empire
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Post Your Comment below: >>