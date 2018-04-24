Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Three policemen arrested for allegedly leasing AK-47 to robbers



Three police officers stationed at the Weija District Police Command have been arrested by the Greater Accra Regional Police Command’s anti-robbery squad for allegedly hiring out their assigned AK-47 rifles to armed robbers.

A source close to the police has told Adomonline that the police officers who work at Kokrobite and Weija hired the guns to the robbers over the weekend for robbery.

A man close to the Weija District Police Command (name withheld) said after the police officers handed over the guns to the robbers, the robbers were involved in a serious accident on their way for the alleged robbery activities.

The source said the robbers had to be rescued by an ex-police officer who overheard the suspects saying they had left their guns behind, causing him to prompt the police.

The full names of the suspects are not yet known, but the source said two of them go by the names Biggie and Stanley.

Weija District Police Commander, DSP Joseph Afuakpah, said that the incidence was a big blow to them but said he wasn’t in the position to further speak on the matter, as it was now in the hands of the anti-robbery unit of the Ghana Police Service.

DSP Joseph Afuakpah, however, said the case including the three police officers has been handed over to the Regional Police Command for further investigations.

(Visited 28 times, 28 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/04/2018 13:19:00 Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel

Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel

Dr Abiola Akinyode-Afolabi, the defence counsel for Miss Monica Osagie, the alleged victim in the sex-for-marks scandal at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said on Tuesday

0 News 24/04/2018 13:25:00 BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants

BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants

Israel has cancelled plans to expel African migrants who entered the Jewish state illegally after failing to find a country willing to host them, the

0 News 24/04/2018 13:31:00 My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares

My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that his job as the nation’s Number Two man is a very difficult one. He said the job of

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 02/01/2018 00:58:00 [Music] BOG – Hold It Down

[Music] BOG – Hold It Down

by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/04/2018 04:10:00 Lifestyle: Europe orders emergency inspections of the type of jet engines that failed on deadly Southwest Airlines flight

Lifestyle: Europe orders emergency inspections of the type of jet engines that failed on deadly Southwest Airlines flight

'); }else{

0 News 22/04/2018 13:31:00 How 22-year-old herdsman allegedly killed his elder brother over missing cow

How 22-year-old herdsman allegedly killed his elder brother over missing cow

- A 22 year-old herdsmen in Nasarawa state, Bello Musa, is arrested while treating his injuries at a general hospital- The suspect confessed to allegedly

0 News 19/04/2018 13:36:00 Tech: You're bending over all wrong — here's the right way

Tech: You're bending over all wrong — here's the right way

'); }else{

0 News 23/04/2018 04:39:00 Bromance goals! Read what Tobi said immediately Miracle emerged BBNaija 2018 winner

Bromance goals! Read what Tobi said immediately Miracle emerged BBNaija 2018 winner

- The bromance between Miracle and Tobi never gets old- On April 22, Miracle emerged winner of the BBNaija 2018 Double Wahala edition- As fans

0 News 17/04/2018 17:15:00 Expect cloudy skies, thundery activities on Wednesday, April 18 - NiMet

Expect cloudy skies, thundery activities on Wednesday, April 18 - NiMet

- NiMet has predicted cloudy weather conditions over states in the north-central on Wednesday- It said there will be chances of localised thunderstorms over Jalingo,

0 News 23/04/2018 05:22:00 NIS confirms Dino Melaye’s arrest

NIS confirms Dino Melaye’s arrest

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has confirmed the arrest of Sen. Dino Melaye at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday morning. MelayeSpokesman of the

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

cron