Gospel musician advises ladies to date more than one man

A gospel artiste, Esaaba Haizel, has encouraged young ladies to date more than one man simultaneously in order to reduce the chances of heartbreak.
Speaking in a viral interview on Abusua FM, the Ghanaian singer explained that dating one man is very risky because the man may break the woman’s heart by jilting her after she must have become emotional invested in the relationship, Adomonline reports.
Esaaba, however, said ladies should be careful not get in any sexual activities with the men.
“I advised young girls on my Facebook wall to have three to five men at the same time without having any sexual intercourse with them. You just have to be firm not to sleep with them. Having multiple partners will help you to study them, then you let the rest go, by choosing just one. Why waste your time to date only one person?”
Esaaba further explained that dating multiple men also has many other advantages aside giving the lady a chance to assess them.
“I’m saying this because you can’t have it all. One of the men would be interested in your business, one would be concerned about the food you eat on daily basis thereby supply your needs, the other will be interested in the shoes, make ups, clothing you wear, the list goes on,” she stated.
Esaaba added that her advice wasn’t out of tune with her status as a gospel singer; “I’m a Christian, is there something wrong with my advice to young ladies who aspire to marry? It’s a good advice your pastor cannot give you.
