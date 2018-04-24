Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Gospel musician advises ladies to date more than one man



A gospel artiste, Esaaba Haizel, has encouraged young ladies to date more than one man simultaneously in order to reduce the chances of heartbreak.

Speaking in a viral interview on Abusua FM, the Ghanaian singer explained that dating one man is very risky because the man may break the woman’s heart by jilting her after she must have become emotional invested in the relationship, Adomonline reports.

Esaaba, however, said ladies should be careful not get in any sexual activities with the men.

“I advised young girls on my Facebook wall to have three to five men at the same time without having any sexual intercourse with them. You just have to be firm not to sleep with them. Having multiple partners will help you to study them, then you let the rest go, by choosing just one. Why waste your time to date only one person?”

READ ALSO: Dino Melaye in custody – Police

Esaaba further explained that dating multiple men also has many other advantages aside giving the lady a chance to assess them.

“I’m saying this because you can’t have it all. One of the men would be interested in your business, one would be concerned about the food you eat on daily basis thereby supply your needs, the other will be interested in the shoes, make ups, clothing you wear, the list goes on,” she stated.

Esaaba added that her advice wasn’t out of tune with her status as a gospel singer; “I’m a Christian, is there something wrong with my advice to young ladies who aspire to marry? It’s a good advice your pastor cannot give you.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/04/2018 13:19:00 Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel

Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel

Dr Abiola Akinyode-Afolabi, the defence counsel for Miss Monica Osagie, the alleged victim in the sex-for-marks scandal at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said on Tuesday

0 News 24/04/2018 13:25:00 BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants

BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants

Israel has cancelled plans to expel African migrants who entered the Jewish state illegally after failing to find a country willing to host them, the

0 News 24/04/2018 13:31:00 My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares

My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that his job as the nation’s Number Two man is a very difficult one. He said the job of

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 02/01/2018 00:58:00 [Music] BOG – Hold It Down

[Music] BOG – Hold It Down

by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 18/04/2018 13:51:00 Naira depreciates to dollar

Naira depreciates to dollar

The Naira on Wednesday depreciated to N360.16 to the dollar at the investor’s window, losing 70kobo from N360.09 traded on Tuesday. Trading at the parallel market

0 News 21/04/2018 16:31:00 Atiku Abubakar: Ex-VP dismisses report that he married a second wife in Dubai

Atiku Abubakar: Ex-VP dismisses report that he married a second wife in Dubai

Back to Article

0 News 18/04/2018 10:41:00 Conte explains why Antonio Rudiger was dropped against Southampton

Conte explains why Antonio Rudiger was dropped against Southampton

- Antonio Conte has explained why Rudiger was dropped against Southampton - The Italian tactician stated that the German was not included due to tactical

0 News 19/04/2018 08:18:00 Youths storm P-Harcourt with stop-the-soot campaign

Youths storm P-Harcourt with stop-the-soot campaign

By Davies Iheamnachor PORT HARCOURT: Concerned youths in Rivers State have stormed the state’s capital, Port Harcourt with Stop-The-Soot Campaign.The residents of the state, who are

0 News 21/04/2018 16:15:00 Senate Mace Theft: Saraki describes act as a disgrace

Senate Mace Theft: Saraki describes act as a disgrace

Back to Article

0 News 20/04/2018 21:14:00 Okowa, Uduaghan turn prophets at Otuaro’s 50th birthday in Warri

Okowa, Uduaghan turn prophets at Otuaro’s 50th birthday in Warri

…Dep Gov thanks God, begs N’Delta agitators to stop pipeline vandalism By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South ORDINARILY, it was the 50th  birthday event of the Deputy

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

cron