Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares



Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that his job as the nation’s Number Two man is a very difficult one.

He said the job of the President or Vice President was so difficult that one could not do it for a lifetime.

According to a statement on Tuesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, the Vice-President spoke while answering questions from pupils of LEA Government Primary School, Life Camp, Abuja, as part of events marking the 2018 International Book and Copyright Day on Monday.

Akande made the transcript of the question and answer segment of the event available to journalists.

When a pupil asked how Osinbajo creates time for his wife and children despite his tight schedule, the Vice-President said, “We live in Aguda House, where we see each other practically all the time.

“But I must say that it is very difficult because I travel a lot to different parts of the country, and so I am not usually home, I am not usually in Abuja.

“That’s one of the reasons why there are tenures for the President or Vice President; four years, eight years maximum.

“So you can’t do this kind of work for the rest of your life because it’s very difficult.”

When asked what are duties are as the Vice President, Osinbajo said he assisted the President in carrying out his big responsibilities.

“As the Vice President of Nigeria, I assist the President of Nigeria in carrying out his responsibilities, and those responsibilities are very big indeed.

“The President has responsibility to about 200 million Nigerians and all Nigerians expect him to provide leadership, in some cases amenities. They expect him to be a firm leader, and because we are so many and we are in different places, it’s a very major responsibility.

“So I assist him in carrying out those responsibilities. I’m here, for example, talking to you, children in LEA School, as part of my responsibilities of encouraging and working with young people to make young people aspire to achieve great things, so that they also get the chance to be good Nigerians, to be as active and contribute to the country.

“So, that is what I do as Vice President,” he explained.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/04/2018 13:19:00 Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel

Sex-for-marks: What Monica Osagie told panel – Counsel

Dr Abiola Akinyode-Afolabi, the defence counsel for Miss Monica Osagie, the alleged victim in the sex-for-marks scandal at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said on Tuesday

0 News 24/04/2018 13:25:00 BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants

BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants

Israel has cancelled plans to expel African migrants who entered the Jewish state illegally after failing to find a country willing to host them, the

0 News 24/04/2018 13:31:00 My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares

My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that his job as the nation’s Number Two man is a very difficult one. He said the job of

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/04/2018 16:02:00 Serial finalists Man Utd deserve more credit –Mourinho

Serial finalists Man Utd deserve more credit –Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes criticism of his side this season has been unjustified after they came from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1

0 News 20/04/2018 20:51:00 The strength of sex (2)

The strength of sex (2)

Funmi Akingbade Twenty-six, if she moans, it feels good. If she wisely takes your hands off or roughly pushes them off, you are hurting her. Twenty-seven, you

0 News 22/04/2018 11:58:00 Opinion: The forgotten home of tennis' open era

Opinion: The forgotten home of tennis' open era

The word “tennis” is no longer even part of the official name of the West Hants Club here, which was under threat at one stage

0 News 23/04/2018 09:25:00 Nasarawa killings: Ex-minister tasks FG on IDPs

Nasarawa killings: Ex-minister tasks FG on IDPs

Mr Labaran Maku, the former Minister of Information, has called on the Federal Government to assist the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), who were victims of

0 News 23/04/2018 18:09:00 PDP govs doing well, says Obi

PDP govs doing well, says Obi

ASABA—The former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has thrown his support to the recent endorsement of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State by

0 News 19/04/2018 19:04:00 Herdsman arrested in Taraba with five guns, 36 cartridges

Herdsman arrested in Taraba with five guns, 36 cartridges

Olaleye Aluko, Abuja The troops of the Nigerian Army deployed in Taraba State on Exercise Ayem Akpatuma, otherwise called cat race, have arrested a Fulani herdsman

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

cron