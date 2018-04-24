My job is a very difficult one, Osinbajo declares

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that his job as the nation’s Number Two man is a very difficult one.

He said the job of the President or Vice President was so difficult that one could not do it for a lifetime.

According to a statement on Tuesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, the Vice-President spoke while answering questions from pupils of LEA Government Primary School, Life Camp, Abuja, as part of events marking the 2018 International Book and Copyright Day on Monday.

Akande made the transcript of the question and answer segment of the event available to journalists.

When a pupil asked how Osinbajo creates time for his wife and children despite his tight schedule, the Vice-President said, “We live in Aguda House, where we see each other practically all the time.

“But I must say that it is very difficult because I travel a lot to different parts of the country, and so I am not usually home, I am not usually in Abuja.

“That’s one of the reasons why there are tenures for the President or Vice President; four years, eight years maximum.

“So you can’t do this kind of work for the rest of your life because it’s very difficult.”

When asked what are duties are as the Vice President, Osinbajo said he assisted the President in carrying out his big responsibilities.

“As the Vice President of Nigeria, I assist the President of Nigeria in carrying out his responsibilities, and those responsibilities are very big indeed.

“The President has responsibility to about 200 million Nigerians and all Nigerians expect him to provide leadership, in some cases amenities. They expect him to be a firm leader, and because we are so many and we are in different places, it’s a very major responsibility.

“So I assist him in carrying out those responsibilities. I’m here, for example, talking to you, children in LEA School, as part of my responsibilities of encouraging and working with young people to make young people aspire to achieve great things, so that they also get the chance to be good Nigerians, to be as active and contribute to the country.

“So, that is what I do as Vice President,” he explained.

