BREAKING: Israel cancels plan to expel African migrants

Israel has cancelled plans to expel African migrants who entered the Jewish state illegally after failing to find a country willing to host them, the government said on Tuesday.

The plan had targeted some 42,000 migrants of Eritrean and Sudanese origin currently living in Israel.

Government legal advisers informed the Supreme Court of the plan’s cancellation after certain unspecified countries refused to host the migrants, sources close to the government said.

Details later..

AFP