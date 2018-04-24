Just in: President Buhari, APC governors in closed-door meeting

- President Muhammadu Buhari met with governors of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC)
- The meeting which began at 8 pm would discuss issues including the forthcoming national convention
- Governors in attendance at the meeting include Nasir El-Rufai, Yahaya Bello , Simon Lalong, Jibrilla Bindow, Abdulaziz Yari, Rochas Okorocha and Abdulahi Ganduje
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, April 24, met behind closed door with governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) at the Presidential villa, Abuja.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reliably gathered that the meeting would discuss national issues including the forthcoming APC’s national convention slated for May 14 in Abuja.
The meeting, which began at about 8pm, was held inside the conference hall of the office of wife of the president at the presidential villa Abuja.
Already the leadership of the party has written the Independent National Electoral Commission to intimate it of plans to hold congresses and convention across the country.
Those attending the meeting included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha as well as the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.
APC state governors in attendance were; Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Simon Lalung of Plateau, Jubrila Bindow of Adamawa and Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara.
Others were Rochas Okorocha of Imo, Abdulahi Ganduje of Kano, Kashim Shettima of Borno, Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger, Tanko Almakura of Nassarawa, Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun, Godwin Obaseki of Edo and Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa.
NAIJ.com previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, April 9, in Abuja declared his intention to seek re-election in 2019. Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s senior special assistant on media and Publicity confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja.
He said that the president made the declaration at a closed-door meeting of the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.
The presidential aide quoted President Buhari as saying that he was responding to the clamour by Nigerians to re-contest in 2019, adding that he wanted to give the NEC, the honour of notifying them first.
