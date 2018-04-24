Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Just in: President Buhari, APC governors in closed-door meeting



- President Muhammadu Buhari met with governors of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC)

- The meeting which began at 8 pm would discuss issues including the forthcoming national convention

- Governors in attendance at the meeting include Nasir El-Rufai, Yahaya Bello , Simon Lalong, Jibrilla Bindow, Abdulaziz Yari, Rochas Okorocha and Abdulahi Ganduje

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, April 24, met behind closed door with governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) at the Presidential villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reliably gathered that the meeting would discuss national issues including the forthcoming APC’s national convention slated for May 14 in Abuja.

The meeting, which began at about 8pm, was held inside the conference hall of the office of wife of the president at the presidential villa Abuja.

Already the leadership of the party has written the Independent National Electoral Commission to intimate it of plans to hold congresses and convention across the country.

