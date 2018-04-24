How Dino Melaye escaped and how we rearrested him - Police

- Explanation has been given by the police on the tactics employed by Senator Dino Melaye to escape from lawful custody

- Hoodlums and miscreants are said to have orchestrated the Kogi senator's escape

- He was traced to an Abuja hospital where he was subsequently rearrested, the police said

The Nigerian police have have explained how embattled senator, Dino Melaye, escaped from police custody and how he was rearrested immediately.

In a press statement made available to NAIJ.com, Force public relations officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood said the senator representing Kogi west escaped from a lawful custody when hoodlums and miscreants in two Toyota Hilux vehicles blocked the police vehicle conveying him around Area 1 Round About, Abuja.

He said the senator jumped out of the vehicle in the process and was traced to an Abuja hospital where he was rearrested.

"At about 1200Hrs of today Sen. Dino Melaye while in lawful custody of the Nigeria Police Force and being taken for arraignment in Federal High Court, Lokoja from Abuja, escaped from lawful custody when hoodlums and miscreants in two Toyota Hilux vehicles blocked the police vehicle conveying Senator Dino Melaye around Area 1 Round About, Abuja and in the process the senator jumped out of the police vehicle through the window and was rescued from the police men by hoodlums and miscreants to an unknown destination.

"The police team re-enforced and trailed Senator Dino Melaye to Zankli Hospital, Abuja where he was re-arrested. The senator would be arraigned in court without further delay.

"Meanwhile, one of the Toyota Hilux vehicles used by the hoodlums and miscreants in aiding the escape of the senator has been recovered by the police investigation team.

"The inspector general of police has therefore directed a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the rescue and escape of Senator Dino Melaye from lawful custody," the statement read.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that the Kogi state police command on Tuesday, April 24, failed to parade Dino Melaye, the embattled Senator representing Kogi west over allegation of supplying arms to criminals.

Mr Aremu, the deputy force public relations officer, force headquarters, Abuja, told journalists in Lokoja that the senator was in police custody in Abuja.

