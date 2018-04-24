Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

How Dino Melaye escaped and how we rearrested him - Police



- Explanation has been given by the police on the tactics employed by Senator Dino Melaye to escape from lawful custody

- Hoodlums and miscreants are said to have orchestrated the Kogi senator's escape

- He was traced to an Abuja hospital where he was subsequently rearrested, the police said

The Nigerian police have have explained how embattled senator, Dino Melaye, escaped from police custody and how he was rearrested immediately.

In a press statement made available to NAIJ.com, Force public relations officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood said the senator representing Kogi west escaped from a lawful custody when hoodlums and miscreants in two Toyota Hilux vehicles blocked the police vehicle conveying him around Area 1 Round About, Abuja.

READ ALSO: President Buhari reacts to killing of 15 worshippers in Benue church

He said the senator jumped out of the vehicle in the process and was traced to an Abuja hospital where he was rearrested.

"At about 1200Hrs of today Sen. Dino Melaye while in lawful custody of the Nigeria Police Force and being taken for arraignment in Federal High Court, Lokoja from Abuja, escaped from lawful custody when hoodlums and miscreants in two Toyota Hilux vehicles blocked the police vehicle conveying Senator Dino Melaye around Area 1 Round About, Abuja and in the process the senator jumped out of the police vehicle through the window and was rescued from the police men by hoodlums and miscreants to an unknown destination.

"The police team re-enforced and trailed Senator Dino Melaye to Zankli Hospital, Abuja where he was re-arrested. The senator would be arraigned in court without further delay.

"Meanwhile, one of the Toyota Hilux vehicles used by the hoodlums and miscreants in aiding the escape of the senator has been recovered by the police investigation team.

"The inspector general of police has therefore directed a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the rescue and escape of Senator Dino Melaye from lawful custody," the statement read.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that the Kogi state police command on Tuesday, April 24, failed to parade Dino Melaye, the embattled Senator representing Kogi west over allegation of supplying arms to criminals.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Mr Aremu, the deputy force public relations officer, force headquarters, Abuja, told journalists in Lokoja that the senator was in police custody in Abuja.

Kogi West senatorial district to recall senator Dino Melaye from the Nigerian Senate on NAIJ.com TV.

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/04/2018 16:52:00 Dino Melaye: How police re-arrested senator in the hospital, vow to speed up his prosecution

Dino Melaye: How police re-arrested senator in the hospital, vow to speed up his prosecution

Back to Article

0 News 24/04/2018 16:58:00 Politics: I took portraits of combat-tested soldiers at Fort Bliss — and they told me their incredible stories

Politics: I took portraits of combat-tested soldiers at Fort Bliss — and they told me their incredible stories

FORT BLISS, Texas — I wanted to ask the soldiers about their stories. I wanted to ask them why they joined the service, if and

0 News 24/04/2018 16:58:00 Champions League: Salah sets new Liverpool record

Champions League: Salah sets new Liverpool record

Back to Article

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa

0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 02/01/2018 00:58:00 [Music] BOG – Hold It Down

[Music] BOG – Hold It Down

by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/04/2018 04:29:00 Yetunde Bakare Says She deserves Awards for The Upbringing of Her Son as a Single Mother

Yetunde Bakare Says She deserves Awards for The Upbringing of Her Son as a Single Mother

Yetunde Bakare, who is a Nollywood actress went to Instagram to gloat about raising her son alone even when she was dumped, she further said she

0 News 22/04/2018 07:42:00 I was reminded of home when I saw two Nigerians fighting in an Australian club — Mr. Ibu

I was reminded of home when I saw two Nigerians fighting in an Australian club — Mr. Ibu

Nigerian actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, shares fond memories of his trip to Australia with JOY MARCUS Where is the most memorable place

0 News 19/04/2018 09:42:00 Wizkid’s Babymama Celebrates Her Son on Her Own Birthday Which is Today

Wizkid’s Babymama Celebrates Her Son on Her Own Birthday Which is Today

Shola Ogudu is the first baby mama of Wizkid. She clocks 27th today, but instead of her to celebrate her birthday, she chose to celebrate Boluwatife her

0 News 22/04/2018 19:05:00 Five important details in business proposal writing

Five important details in business proposal writing

Ozioma Ubabukoh Have a registered business name, and use that business name throughout the proposal except where you have to sign. Corporate organisations don’t relate or

0 News 19/04/2018 12:33:00 Full information on KASU courses in 2018

Full information on KASU courses in 2018

Kaduna State University courses are highly ranked among educational society. Lots of students who graduated from KASU state said that they gained an excellent professional

0 News 21/04/2018 20:31:00 Buhari returns from UK

Buhari returns from UK

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, returned to Nigeria after his over one week official trip to the United Kingdom. Buhari was received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

cron