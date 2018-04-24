How Dino Melaye escaped and how we rearrested him - Police

- Explanation has been given by the police on the tactics employed by Senator Dino Melaye to escape from lawful custody
- Hoodlums and miscreants are said to have orchestrated the Kogi senator's escape
- He was traced to an Abuja hospital where he was subsequently rearrested, the police said
The Nigerian police have have explained how embattled senator, Dino Melaye, escaped from police custody and how he was rearrested immediately.
In a press statement made available to NAIJ.com, Force public relations officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood said the senator representing Kogi west escaped from a lawful custody when hoodlums and miscreants in two Toyota Hilux vehicles blocked the police vehicle conveying him around Area 1 Round About, Abuja.
READ ALSO: President Buhari reacts to killing of 15 worshippers in Benue church
He said the senator jumped out of the vehicle in the process and was traced to an Abuja hospital where he was rearrested.
"At about 1200Hrs of today Sen. Dino Melaye while in lawful custody of the Nigeria Police Force and being taken for arraignment in Federal High Court, Lokoja from Abuja, escaped from lawful custody when hoodlums and miscreants in two Toyota Hilux vehicles blocked the police vehicle conveying Senator Dino Melaye around Area 1 Round About, Abuja and in the process the senator jumped out of the police vehicle through the window and was rescued from the police men by hoodlums and miscreants to an unknown destination.
"The police team re-enforced and trailed Senator Dino Melaye to Zankli Hospital, Abuja where he was re-arrested. The senator would be arraigned in court without further delay.
"Meanwhile, one of the Toyota Hilux vehicles used by the hoodlums and miscreants in aiding the escape of the senator has been recovered by the police investigation team.
"The inspector general of police has therefore directed a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the rescue and escape of Senator Dino Melaye from lawful custody," the statement read.
NAIJ.com had earlier reported that the Kogi state police command on Tuesday, April 24, failed to parade Dino Melaye, the embattled Senator representing Kogi west over allegation of supplying arms to criminals.
PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Mr Aremu, the deputy force public relations officer, force headquarters, Abuja, told journalists in Lokoja that the senator was in police custody in Abuja.
Kogi West senatorial district to recall senator Dino Melaye from the Nigerian Senate on NAIJ.com TV.
[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
Related Articles
Politics: I took portraits of combat-tested soldiers at Fort Bliss — and they told me their incredible stories
FORT BLISS, Texas — I wanted to ask the soldiers about their stories. I wanted to ask them why they joined the service, if and
Champions League: Salah sets new Liverpool record
Back to Article
Most Watched VideosView all posts
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
[Music] BOG – Hold It Down
by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the
Most Read NewsView all posts
Yetunde Bakare Says She deserves Awards for The Upbringing of Her Son as a Single Mother
Yetunde Bakare, who is a Nollywood actress went to Instagram to gloat about raising her son alone even when she was dumped, she further said she
I was reminded of home when I saw two Nigerians fighting in an Australian club — Mr. Ibu
Nigerian actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, shares fond memories of his trip to Australia with JOY MARCUS Where is the most memorable place
Wizkid’s Babymama Celebrates Her Son on Her Own Birthday Which is Today
Shola Ogudu is the first baby mama of Wizkid. She clocks 27th today, but instead of her to celebrate her birthday, she chose to celebrate Boluwatife her
Five important details in business proposal writing
Ozioma Ubabukoh Have a registered business name, and use that business name throughout the proposal except where you have to sign. Corporate organisations don’t relate or
Full information on KASU courses in 2018
Kaduna State University courses are highly ranked among educational society. Lots of students who graduated from KASU state said that they gained an excellent professional
Buhari returns from UK
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, returned to Nigeria after his over one week official trip to the United Kingdom. Buhari was received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe
Most Watched Movies
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
My Empire
My Empire
Post Your Comment below: >>