Only cooperation can help us clear Lagos of refuse - Lagos government speaks on environmental challenge

The Lagos government has assured residents of the state that the renewed collaboration between its officials, the waste collection operators and Visionscape, the heaps of refuse that have dotted many streets would disappear.

An official statement made available to NAIJ.com states that the government gave the assurance through Adebola Shabi, the special adviser to the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI).

The statement quoted Shabi as saying that the concerted efforts of stakeholders would lead to an imminent total evacuation of waste from the streets.

“We have been engaging different stakeholders, the waste collection operators, the community development committees, the market women, the civil societies, landlords and tenants’ associations and various NGOs in the state to assess how we have performed in the last one year.

“There are still ongoing discussions with the waste collection operators, the former PSP operators and the state government, in conjunction with Visionscape to have as many transfer loading stations, to ease the disposal of waste in the state.

“Olusosun dumpsite has been shut down by His Excellency because of the safety of the people working there and public health.

“And we have been asking the trucks to be going down to Ewe Elepe and Epe and we are looking at the distance, as most of the waste collectors’ trucks cannot go far distance,” Shabi was quoted as saying.

The government official noted that 60 percent of waste generated in Lagos would end up at the Epe landfill while the remaining 40 percent would be recycled and used for other purposes.

“In the next few months, Visionscape will take stock of more trucks to enhance performance in waste collection,” he said adding that Visionscape has distributed over eight million garbage bags and over 400,000 garbage bins in the last two months.

“What we want from people living in Lagos is to generate your waste, bag your waste and drop them in front of the houses, for effective cleaning and preventive blockage of our drainages and canals.

“The garbage bags and bins are meant for the waste generated, so please ensure that the wastes are being packaged and kept at the front of the houses,” he said adding that the state government would establish plastic collection centres in the 57 council areas of the state.

“The theme of the World Earth Day this year (2018) is plastic pollution, and that is one of the biggest menace in the state today.

“So, we are going to have 57 collection centres in the state, we are going to encourage youths to bring plastic to the centres and you are given something in return.

“Then the plastics will be sold to the public for reuse,” he said.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Babatunde Adejare, the commissioner for environment, warned residents dumping refuse indiscriminately that they would be severely punished.

