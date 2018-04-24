Dino Melaye did not evade arrest - Aide reveals what happened

- Senator Dino Melaye was re-arrested by police after he reportedly tried to escape
- His aide however said he did not evade arrest in the first place
- He claimed the police has been inviting him via press releases
Gideon Ayodele, the special adviser (Media) to embattled senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, said the lawmaker never evaded arrest by the police.
Ayodele in statement in Abuja on Tuesday, April 24 said: “for the avoidance of doubt, Sen. Melaye had never evaded police invitation before now because there was none extended to him in the first place.
READ ALSO: President Buhari reacts to killing of 15 worshippers in Benue church
“Rather, what the Police Force Public Relations Officer Mr Jimoh Moshood had been doing was to summon the senator through media briefings, a practice unconventional.”
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria Police had on Monday laid siege at residence of the lawmaker.
However, a statement earlier on Tuesday quoted the police as saying that Melaye as law-abiding citizen voluntarily submitted himself to operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) who laid siege to his private residence since around 3.35 p.m. of Monday, April 23, 2018.
The statement added that “he (Melaye), along with his lawyers and personal aides, were driven in his private car to the SARS office in Guzape district of Abuja, among numerous police vehicles earlier deployed to his house.
“With the media hype the whole saga generated especially his unwarranted travails in the hands of Immigration officials at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Monday and the attendant but dramatic police siege to his private residence thereafter, it became necessary for Melaye to end the drama, hence his choice to appear before the police.”
Melaye’s aide said “we are constrained to make the record straight sequel to avalanche of calls by well-meaning Nigerians and supporters."
PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Meanwhile, the Nigerian police have explained how embattled senator, Dino , escaped from police custody and how he was rearrested immediately.
In a press statement made available to NAIJ.com, Force public relations officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood said the senator representing Kogi west escaped from a lawful custody when hoodlums and miscreants in two Toyota Hilux vehicles blocked the police vehicle conveying him around Area 1 Round About, Abuja.
He said the senator jumped out of the vehicle in the process and was traced to an Abuja hospital where he was rearrested.
Kogi West senatorial district to recall senator Dino Melaye from the Nigerian Senate on NAIJ.com TV.
[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
Related Articles
Politics: I took portraits of combat-tested soldiers at Fort Bliss — and they told me their incredible stories
FORT BLISS, Texas — I wanted to ask the soldiers about their stories. I wanted to ask them why they joined the service, if and
Champions League: Salah sets new Liverpool record
Back to Article
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
[Music] BOG – Hold It Down
by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
Most Read NewsView all posts
Criteria for getting promotion in the army (see list)
There are specified criteria in the army that an officer must meet to be qualified for promotion. Below are a list of criteria compiled by
Senate mace snatching saga disgraceful, dangerous — Balarabe Musa
Lagos – A former governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, has described Wednesday’s snatching of the mace in the Senate by suspected hoodlums
Dino Melaye: Police finally arrest Kogi Senator
Back to Article
Atiku will send Buhari back to Daura in 2019 - Abdullahi Sugar insists
- Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar says Atiku’s nationwide appeal will enable him defeat Buhari not minding the incumbency factor- He states that if the former vice
Ohanaeze accuses former OYC leader of blackmail, lies
By Emeka Mamah ENUGU—THE apex Igbo cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has accused the former leadership of Ohanaeze Youth Wing, OYW, led by Okechukwu Isiguzoro of
Lanre Gentry Shades Mercy Aigbe With Key and Padlock
Lanre Gentry, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe, appear to be throwing subtle shades at the mother of his children. Lanre Gentry, the ex-husband of
Most Watched Movies
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
My Empire
My Empire
Post Your Comment below: >>