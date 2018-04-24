Dino Melaye did not evade arrest - Aide reveals what happened

- Senator Dino Melaye was re-arrested by police after he reportedly tried to escape

- His aide however said he did not evade arrest in the first place

- He claimed the police has been inviting him via press releases

Gideon Ayodele, the special adviser (Media) to embattled senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, said the lawmaker never evaded arrest by the police.

Ayodele in statement in Abuja on Tuesday, April 24 said: “for the avoidance of doubt, Sen. Melaye had never evaded police invitation before now because there was none extended to him in the first place.

“Rather, what the Police Force Public Relations Officer Mr Jimoh Moshood had been doing was to summon the senator through media briefings, a practice unconventional.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria Police had on Monday laid siege at residence of the lawmaker.

However, a statement earlier on Tuesday quoted the police as saying that Melaye as law-abiding citizen voluntarily submitted himself to operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) who laid siege to his private residence since around 3.35 p.m. of Monday, April 23, 2018.

The statement added that “he (Melaye), along with his lawyers and personal aides, were driven in his private car to the SARS office in Guzape district of Abuja, among numerous police vehicles earlier deployed to his house.

“With the media hype the whole saga generated especially his unwarranted travails in the hands of Immigration officials at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Monday and the attendant but dramatic police siege to his private residence thereafter, it became necessary for Melaye to end the drama, hence his choice to appear before the police.”

Melaye’s aide said “we are constrained to make the record straight sequel to avalanche of calls by well-meaning Nigerians and supporters."

Meanwhile, the Nigerian police have explained how embattled senator, Dino , escaped from police custody and how he was rearrested immediately.

In a press statement made available to NAIJ.com, Force public relations officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood said the senator representing Kogi west escaped from a lawful custody when hoodlums and miscreants in two Toyota Hilux vehicles blocked the police vehicle conveying him around Area 1 Round About, Abuja.

He said the senator jumped out of the vehicle in the process and was traced to an Abuja hospital where he was rearrested.

