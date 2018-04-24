Top needed requirements for masters degree in University of Ibadan

Apparently, University of Ibadan that is one of the most authoritative and best institutions of higher education in Nigeria. Requirements for a masters degree in University of Ibadan are rather high.
More than 7,000 students register for Master's degree in University of Ibadan every year. If you decide to continue your studies at the University of Ibadan, this post will help you understand the key requirements for admission.
University of Ibadan requirements for admission
The primary condition for access to the University of Ibadan Masters Degree Program is first a first degree certificate from University of Ibadan or any other recognized institution. Requirements for Masters degree in University of Ibadan vary according to faculties. However, It is the Faculty Postgraduate Committee that performs the function of developing and monitoring the requirements for masters programs.
READ ALSO: NDA application form 2018: 2018 last date, requirements, online application process
After submitting the relevant documents, The Faculty Postgraduate Committee will evaluate your documents further. After sending the documents, the candidate can be placed on the list of previously received documents, until the Committee checks all the data.
The University of Ibadan Masters Degree Program runs as either:
- Full-time
- Part-time
- Occasional student
- Distance learning
For the Full-Time program, the candidate must meet the full requirements of post-graduate students. The candidate for admission must justify and prove that he does not have a permanent job and is ready to be trained on a full-time form.
Students who plan to continue their postgraduate studies as part of the Occasional student program must also comply with the standards for considering their candidacy for admission to graduate school. However, it is worth considering the fact that in this case, they will not be able to obtain a full master's degree at the University of Ibadan.
University of Ibadan application forms
To apply for a masters degree, a candidate must go to the official website of the University of Ibadan: www.pgschool.ui.edu.ng and enter all necessary data. However, we draw your attention to the fact that the application is paid for:
N15,000 University of Ibadan Academic Programs
N18,000 University of Ibadan Professional Programs
Also worth noting that the candidate will need to pass the Test of Proficiency in English Language, the cost of which is N2,500.
The main thing is the process of full and correct filling of the application so that the application will be considered on time. Candidates cannot apply for more than one University of Ibadan Masters program courses.
A student who decides to enroll must also have at least a Second Class Upper Division grade. Without this, a candidate will not even be considered for the masters programme by the Committee. Precisely the same rules apply to international students who have decided to study in master's programs.
International students, as well as Nigerian candidates, will need to provide three letters of recommendation from academic staff of any institution. It is also important to remember that admission to some master's programs may require an interview, even before the main documents are submitted.
READ ALSO: Courses offered in FUTO and requirements
[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
Related Articles
Politics: I took portraits of combat-tested soldiers at Fort Bliss — and they told me their incredible stories
FORT BLISS, Texas — I wanted to ask the soldiers about their stories. I wanted to ask them why they joined the service, if and
Champions League: Salah sets new Liverpool record
Back to Article
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
[Music] BOG – Hold It Down
by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
Most Read NewsView all posts
Group blames INEC for instability in Labour Party
By Chris Onuoha A Right Group Voice out Vanguard (VOV) has expressed dismay over INEC’s delay in removing the name of Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, former Labour Party’s
We’re determined to secure pension funds in Delta, says Okowa
By Festus Ahon ASABA—DELTA State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has reiterated the determination of his government to make pension funds more secure in the state. The governor,
Oshiomhole is the rebranding APC needs – National Vice Chairman
SIMON EBEGBULEMBENIN CITY-THE National Vice Chairman (South South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Ntufam Hilliard Eta said Tuesday that the leadership of the
Breaking: Police arrest Sen Omo Agege
By Nwafor Sunday The suspended Senator Omo Agege who led some hoodlums that stole the symbol of authority, the mace, in the upper chamber on Wednesday
U.S. shifts policy to tough confrontation with Russia – Patrushev
The U.S. has clearly shifted to the use of tough confrontation and open deterrence mechanisms in relations with Russia, Secretary of the Russian Security Council
Most Watched Movies
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
My Empire
My Empire
Post Your Comment below: >>