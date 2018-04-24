Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

VIDEO: Buhari meets APC governors inside Aso Rock



President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed door with governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress at the Presidential villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reliably gathered that the meeting would discuss national issues including the forthcoming APC’s national convention slated for May 14 in Abuja.

Already the leadership of the party has written the Independent National Electoral Commission to intimate it of plans to hold congresses and convention across the country.

President Buhari had at the last National Executive Council meeting of the party declared his intentions to seek re-election in 2019.

See the video:

President @MBuhari meeting with governors of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC). pic.twitter.com/DM8TToaxSg

— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 24, 2018

Those attending the meeting included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha as well as the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

APC state governors in attendance were; Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Simon Lalung of Plateau, Jubrila Bindow of Adamawa and Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara.

Others were Rochas Okorocha of Imo, Abdulahi Ganduje of Kano, Kashim Shettima of Borno, Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger, Tanko Almakura of Nassarawa, Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun, Godwin Obaseki of Edo and Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa.

NAN

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/04/2018 16:52:00 Dino Melaye: How police re-arrested senator in the hospital, vow to speed up his prosecution

Dino Melaye: How police re-arrested senator in the hospital, vow to speed up his prosecution

Back to Article

0 News 24/04/2018 16:58:00 Politics: I took portraits of combat-tested soldiers at Fort Bliss — and they told me their incredible stories

Politics: I took portraits of combat-tested soldiers at Fort Bliss — and they told me their incredible stories

FORT BLISS, Texas — I wanted to ask the soldiers about their stories. I wanted to ask them why they joined the service, if and

0 News 24/04/2018 16:58:00 Champions League: Salah sets new Liverpool record

Champions League: Salah sets new Liverpool record

Back to Article

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 18/04/2018 12:11:00 Finance: Tesla is facing its 'most critical' test since launching the Model S (TSLA)

Finance: Tesla is facing its 'most critical' test since launching the Model S (TSLA)

Finance Tesla is facing its 'most critical' test since launching the Model S (TSLA) Published: 17:11 , Refreshed: 54 minutes ago Graham Rapier "We see the next three months

0 News 23/04/2018 11:30:00 My House Under Police Siege, Dino Melaye Cries Out

My House Under Police Siege, Dino Melaye Cries Out

A combined team of mobile and regular police officers are laying siege to the Abuja home of Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West, in

0 News 20/04/2018 01:34:00 Meadow Foundation to hold Education Convention

Meadow Foundation to hold Education Convention

Yinka Badejo  The Meadow Hall Foundation will, on Saturday, hold its second edition of the Education Convention at the Landmark Event Centre on Victoria Island, Lagos. The

0 News 18/04/2018 08:47:00 Iraq sentences 212 to death in Mosul area since recapture from IS – Judiciary

Iraq sentences 212 to death in Mosul area since recapture from IS – Judiciary

Iraqi courts have sentenced 212 people to death in Mosul and surrounding areas, most of them for complicity with Islamic State, since the area was

0 News 18/04/2018 23:04:00 Akwa, MFM out Confederation Cup

Akwa, MFM out Confederation Cup

Idris Adesina Enyimba on Wednesday qualified for the group stage of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup after  playing  a goalless draw with South African side

0 News 18/04/2018 15:31:00 Breaking: APC releases time table for National Convention, Congresses

Breaking: APC releases time table for National Convention, Congresses

By Omeiza AjayiABUJA – The All Progressives Congress APC has released a time table for its National Convention and Congresses.APC NCW and Governors : From

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

cron