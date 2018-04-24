VIDEO: Buhari meets APC governors inside Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed door with governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress at the Presidential villa, Abuja.
The News Agency of Nigeria reliably gathered that the meeting would discuss national issues including the forthcoming APC’s national convention slated for May 14 in Abuja.
Already the leadership of the party has written the Independent National Electoral Commission to intimate it of plans to hold congresses and convention across the country.
President Buhari had at the last National Executive Council meeting of the party declared his intentions to seek re-election in 2019.
See the video:
President @MBuhari meeting with governors of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 24, 2018
Those attending the meeting included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha as well as the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.
APC state governors in attendance were; Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Simon Lalung of Plateau, Jubrila Bindow of Adamawa and Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara.
Others were Rochas Okorocha of Imo, Abdulahi Ganduje of Kano, Kashim Shettima of Borno, Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger, Tanko Almakura of Nassarawa, Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun, Godwin Obaseki of Edo and Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa.
NAN
