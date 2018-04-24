Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Police re-arrest Dino Melaye



…says he will face trial in Lokoja ‘without delay’

The Nigerian Police said they would arraign Senator Dino Melaye ‘without any delay’, after re-arresting him from an Abuja hospital on Tuesday.

Police confirmed an earlier report that Melaye, escaped from lawful custody earlier today when ‘miscreants and hoodlums’ blocked a  police vehicle conveying him to Lokoja to face trial.

According to Assistant commissioner of police, Jimoh Moshood, the “hoodlums and miscreants” in two  Toyota Hilux vehicles blocked the Police vehicle conveying Senator Dino Melaye around Area 1 Round About, Abuja.

“In the process, the Senator jumped out of the Police vehicle through the window and was rescued from the Policemen by hoodlums and miscreants to an unknown destination”.

The statement read, “At about 12 pm of today Senator Dino Melaye while in lawful custody of the Nigeria Police Force and being taken for arraignment in Federal High Court, Lokoja from Abuja, escaped from lawful custody when hoodlums and miscreants in Two  Toyota Hilux Vehicles blocked the Police vehicle conveying Senator Dino Melaye around Area 1 Round About, Abuja and in the process the Senator jumped out of the Police vehicle through the window and was rescued from the Policemen by hoodlums and miscreants to an unknown destination.

“The Police team reinforced and trailed Senator Dino Melaye to Zankli Hospital, Abuja where he was re-arrested.

“The Senator would be arraigned in court without further delay.

“Meanwhile, one of the Toyota Hilux vehicles used by the hoodlums and miscreants in aiding the escape of the Senator has been recovered by the Police investigation team.

“The Inspector General of Police has therefore directed a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the rescue and escape of Senator Dino Melaye from lawful custody.”

NAN.ng

