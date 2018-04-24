Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Cahill handed three-match ban for violent conduct



Millwall’s Tim Cahill has been banned for three matches after the Australia star accepted a charge of violent conduct.

Cahill was charged by the Football Association after the midfielder initially avoided punishment for elbowing Fulham’s Ryan Fredericks on Friday.

The 38-year-old’s foul wasn’t spotted by the officials during Millwall’s 3-0 defeat at The Den, but the FA took retrospective action after reviewing video of the incident.

“Tim Cahill will miss Millwall’s next three matches after he admitted a charge of violent conduct,” an FA statement read.

“The incident, which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video, occurred in the 85th minute of Friday’s game against Fulham.”

Cahill will miss the last two games of the regular Championship season against Middlesbrough and Aston Villa as sixth-placed Millwall look to hold on to a play-off berth.

The former Everton player would also miss the play-off semi-final first leg if Millwall qualify.

Cahill, who started his professional career with Millwall in the 1990s, has made 10 substitute appearances for the Lions since making an emotional return to south London in January.

His move back to Millwall in the twilight of his career was motivated partly by a desire to prove his form and fitness in time to secure a place in Australia’s squad for this year’s World Cup in Russia.

AFP

