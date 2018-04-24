Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

New Video: Tiwa Savage - "Get it now" Ft Omarion



Barely one month ago, Tiwa Savage released her Sugarcane Ep and we thought it couldn't get any better.

Well, it just did!

The singer has just released visuals for a remix of her track, "Get It Now."

And even better? She features Omarion! Yasss!

In "Get It Now" Remix, the Mavin Records first lady shares a serious connection with Omarion. He also added a new verse and did some nice duets with the "All over" singer.

The music video was direct by Meji Alabi.

Tiwa has earlier gushed on Instagram about how much of an Omarion fan she really is.

She wrote, "'Distance' is a constant on my playlist ... Now I gat my own joint with the INCREDIBLE Omarion. If you like "Get It Now" you will love the remix.... Let's get the world singing this savage soldiers."

Watch and enjoy!

