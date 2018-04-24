Champions League: Salah sets new Liverpool record

Liverpool star Mohammed Salah scored set a new club record as they defeated Roma 5-2 in the Champions League quarter final fixture on Tuesday, April 24.
Salah scored two goals in first half and set up two goals as Liverpool to give Liverpool a three goal advantage over Roma going into the second leg.
By scoring the two goals Salah became Liverpool's highest goal scorer in a single Champions League campaign.
The 2018 PFA Player of the Year now has 43 goals and is within sights of Ian Rush who scored a total of 47 goals which is the highest scored by a Liverpool player in a season.
More to follow..
