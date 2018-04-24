Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Champions League: Salah sets new Liverpool record



Liverpool star Mohammed Salah scored set a new club record as they defeated Roma 5-2 in the Champions League quarter final fixture on Tuesday, April 24.

Salah scored two goals in first half and set up two goals as Liverpool to give Liverpool a three goal advantage over Roma going into the second leg.

By scoring the two goals Salah became Liverpool's highest goal scorer in a single Champions League campaign.

Mohamed Salah recently won the PFA Player of the Year

The 2018 PFA Player of the Year now has 43 goals and is within sights of Ian Rush who scored a total of 47 goals which is the highest scored by a Liverpool player in a season.

More to follow..

