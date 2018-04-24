Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Dino Melaye: How police re-arrested senator in the hospital, vow to speed up his prosecution



The police have re-arrested Senator Dino Melaye at Zankli Medical Center in Abuja.

Melaye, who represents Kogi west in the Senate, was admitted to the hospital after he jumped out of a moving police vehicle on Tuesday, April 24, in a bid to escape custody.

Pulse earlier reported that some thugs double-crossed the police vehicle conveying Melaye to Kogi and whisked the senator away.

A statement issued by the police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, confirmed this, adding that the police trailed the escaping vehicle the lawmaker was transported in to a hospital.

Moshood said, "At about 12pm of today (Tuesday), Sen. Dino Melaye while in lawful custody of the Nigeria police force and being taken for arraignment in federal high court, Lokoja from Abuja, escaped from lawful custody when hoodlums and miscreants in two Toyota hilux vehicles blocked the police vehicle conveying Senator Dino Melaye around Area 1 roundabout, Abuja and in the process the senator jumped out of the police vehicle through the window and was rescued from the policemen by hoodlums and miscreants to an unknown destination.

"The police team re-enforced and trailed Senator Dino Melaye to Zankli Hospital, Abuja where he was re-arrested. The senator would be arraigned in court without further delay.

"Meanwhile, one of the Toyota hilux vehicles used by the hoodlums and miscreants in aiding the escape of the senator has been recovered by the police investigation team. The inspector general of police has therefore directed a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the rescue and escape of Senator Dino Melaye from lawful custody."

ALSO READ: 30 policemen reportedly stationed at the hospital Senator Melaye is being treated

It was gathered that the police have taken custody of the hospital room Melaye is receiving treatment and that he may be moved of the place for security reasons.

