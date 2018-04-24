Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Group lauds Senate over Momoh’s confirmation as NERC Chair



Ezi Elite Forum of Igarra, Edo State, has commended Nigeria’s Senate for confirming the nomination of Prof. James Momoh as Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, saying it trusts Prof. Momoh to bring his wealth of academic qualifications, experience and expertise to bear in addressing the epileptic state of the power sector in Nigeria.

In a statement  Tuesday  at Igarra, headquarters of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, Edo State, Mr. Saturday Jimoh, President of Ezi Elite Forum, said: “We are proud to be associated with Prof. Momoh and have no doubt that his appointment is a case of putting a round peg in a round hole and a step taken in the right direction to genuinely find a lasting solution to the electricity problems in Nigeria.”

Mr. Jimoh said Prof. Momoh’s appointment is recognition by President Muhammadu Buhari and meant to give him an opportunity to serve his fatherland in a capacity where he has the requisite qualification, expertise and experience to make the needed change in a sector relevant to all aspects of life and believes Prof. Momoh will deliver on this all-important national assignment which has been thrust into his hands.

Prof. Momoh’s confirmation followed Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe’s presentation of the report of the Senate Committee on Power to the Senate on April 17, 2018.

The group added that the Senate Committee on Power attested to his competence, expertise and qualification when Senator Abaribe, presenting the report, said: “Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, the nominee, Prof. James Momoh was screened by the Senate Committee on Power. He has the credentials, and he has the experience,” adding, “The Committee, therefore, has no objection to his confirmation and I hereby submit that he should be confirmed.”

