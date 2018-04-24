2019: Utomi, solution to Delta’s devt challenges – Ajobena

By Festus Ahon
ASABA—AHEAD of the 2019 governorship election in Delta State, a former military administrator of Kaduna State and chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Air Vice Marshall, AVM, Frank Adjobena (retd), has said Professor Pat Utomi is the solution to the development challenges confronting the state.
Adjobena, who spoke when Prof. Utomi, APC governorship aspirant, paid him and leaders of APC in Okpe LGA a consultative visit, said: “Leadership goes beyond road construction and payment of workers’ salaries. I have looked forward to a day like this, and I am glad that you have shown interest to run for the governorship position of our state. Now you can translate your ideas into practical solutions to solve our development challenges.
“I knew from the moment Prof. Utomi indicated his interest to govern Delta State that the solution to the problems confronting our state has come.
Speaking earlier, Utomi, said: “Developmental challenges facing Delta State are not insurmountable. The problem of the state is injustice and lack of imagination by the political leadership. The problem of Delta State like many parts of Africa is leadership. Therefore effort must be made to bring on board credible leaders in the governance of the state come 2019.”
Decrying what he described as “leadership recession in Africa,” Utomi said “building a great nation is more than roads construction. What makes nation great is developing it’s human capital, and until Delta developed it’s youthful population and their energy properly harnessed and directed into wealth creation, crime will continue to thrive in the state”.
Related Articles
Five injured as youths clash in Nasarawa
Umar Muhammed, Lafia No fewer than five persons were reportedly injured during a fight between youths believed to be supporters of some councillorship aspirants in Wayo
Winning the war against malaria
Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, has through the Bill and Melinda Gates’ polio vaccination programme succeeded in almost eradicating the crippling polio disease in Nigeria. This programme
Edo returnees protest stipend delay
Alexander Okere, Benin NIGERIAN returnees from Edo State on Tuesday staged a protest over what they described as a “systematic delay” in the payment of their
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
[Music] BOG – Hold It Down
by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Alhaji Saad Abubakar: Sarkin musulmi ya kaddamar da ranar laraba a matsayin ranar farko na watan Sha'aban
Alhaji Saad Abubakar Sarkin musulmi ya kaddamar da ranar laraba a matsayin ranar farko na watan Sha'aban Ya bukaci yan Nijeriya da suyi amfani da falalar wannan
Curtain calls for a great communicator Theodore Austin Mukoro (1928-2018)
By Dan EsiekpeGrowing up in Warri in the then Western Region of Nigeria in those days, everybody seemed to know and admire his great, supple
Rivers people will not allow political robbery in 2019 – Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that Rivers people will not allow any form of political robbery in 2019.The Governor of Rivers
2019: Afor-Umuachi Community declares unalloyed support for Osanebi
The leadership of Umuachi Community, in Ndokwa East local government area of delta state today in Asaba, declared total support for Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai
Alleged N40bn fraud: Ex-Customs boss, Dikko faults inclusion in looters’ list
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri ABUJA – Erstwhile Comproller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Mr. Abdullahi Inde Dikko, on Wednesday, faulted his inclusion in the list
Total pension assets rise to N7.79tn
Nike Popoola The total pension assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme rose to N7.79tn as of the end of February. Figures obtained from the National Pension Commission
Most Watched Movies
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
My Empire
My Empire
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Post Your Comment below: >>