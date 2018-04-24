Jigawa, Axon sign MoU on sesame export

By Aliyu Dangida
DUTSE— Jigawa State government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Axon Link Company for the purchase, packaging and export of sesame.
Managing Director of Investment and Property Limited, Alhaji Halliru Said, signed on behalf of the state government, while Managing Director of the company, Alhaji Mohammed Lawal Jafaru, signed for the company.
The government said the MoU would include packaging and export of sesame.
Speaking at the ceremony, the state Deputy Governor, Mr Ibrahim Hadejia, said the company was selected among companies that indicated interest in the MoU.
Hassan said more companies have indicated interest to invest in sesame production in the state, adding that government would provide all necessary support and cooperation to ensure the success of the MoU.
In his speech, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Alhaji Aminu Yalleman, expressed gratitude to the state governor and his deputy for their efforts to improve business and agricultural development in the state.
Related Articles
Five injured as youths clash in Nasarawa
Umar Muhammed, Lafia No fewer than five persons were reportedly injured during a fight between youths believed to be supporters of some councillorship aspirants in Wayo
Winning the war against malaria
Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, has through the Bill and Melinda Gates’ polio vaccination programme succeeded in almost eradicating the crippling polio disease in Nigeria. This programme
Edo returnees protest stipend delay
Alexander Okere, Benin NIGERIAN returnees from Edo State on Tuesday staged a protest over what they described as a “systematic delay” in the payment of their
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Most Read NewsView all posts
Football fans react to Arsene Wenger's decision to step down as Arsenal boss this summer
Football fans in many parts of the world have taken to social media to express their feelings and opinions following Arsene Wenger's confirmation that he
Yahaya Bello: PDP calls for Kogi Governor’s impeachment
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the impeachment of Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello.The Kogi state chapter of the party asked the state
Why immigration boss must be sacked now - Senator tells Buhari
- The deputy majority leader of the Senate, Emmanuel Bwacha, wants the head of the country’s immigration sacked- Bwacha says his demand is because of
Mandilas sweeps Toyota awards
By Theodore Opara MANDILAS Enterprises, foremost automotive marketing company in Nigeria has proved its years of experience in the nation’s auto industry when it scooped virtually
Evans: Police promote 45 officers for arresting kidnap kingpin
Adelani Adepegba, Abuja The Police Service Commission has approved special promotion for 45 police officers and acting appointments for another 13 officers who played major roles
Most Watched Movies
My Empire
My Empire
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Post Your Comment below: >>