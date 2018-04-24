Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Breaking: Police move Dino Melaye in ambulance to National Hospital



By Joseph Erunke
ABUJA-THE operatives of the Nigeria Police have moved Senator Dino Melaye out of hospital in an ambulance marked NPF 221 D.

Melaye-being-taken-into-Zankli-Hospital-Mabushi-Abuja3

Melaye was moved out at about 9:21pm by men of the Nigeria Police on a stretcher into a police ambulance and driven to National Hospital, Abuja.

Two medical doctors at the Zanklin Hospital Abuja, who had certified the unconscious senator unfit to be moved out of the private hospital were arrested by the team of the police personnel, led by the FCT Commissioner, Mr Sadiq Bello.

Melaye’s younger brother who was with him at the hospital was also arrested by the police.

Also the Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris has ordered probe of the escape and re-arrest from custody Dino Melaye.

ACP Jimoh Moshood Force PRO, Force HQ, Abuja in a statement said ‘the Inspector General of Police has directed a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the rescue and escape of Senator Dino Melaye from lawful custody. ‘

He said that Dino Melaye on Tuesday at about 12 noon while in lawful custody of the Nigeria Police Force and being taken for arraignment in Federal High Court, Lokoja from Abuja, escaped from lawful custody when hoodlums and miscreants in Two (2) Toyota Hilux Vehicles blocked the Police vehicle conveying Senator Dino Melaye around Area 1 Round About, Abuja and in the process the Senator jumped out of the Police vehicle through the window and was rescued from the Police men by hoodlums and miscreants to an unknown destination.

He further said that the Police team re-enforced and trailed Senator Dino Melaye to Zankli Hospital, Abuja where he was re-arrested.

The he said would be arraigned in court without further delay.

Meanwhile, one of the Toyota Hilux vehicles used by the hoodlums and miscreants in aiding the escape of the Senator has been recovered by the Police investigation team

On Monday no fewer than 15 armed policemen on Monday, laid siege to the Abuja residence of Sen. Dino Melaye.

The armed men who barricaded the street leading to the lawmaker’s house on Sangha Street, Maitama, Abuja were strategically positioned in and around the premises.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/04/2018 19:05:00 Five injured as youths clash in Nasarawa

Five injured as youths clash in Nasarawa

Umar Muhammed, Lafia No fewer than five persons were reportedly injured during a fight between youths believed to be supporters of some councillorship aspirants in Wayo

0 News 24/04/2018 19:05:00 Winning the war against malaria

Winning the war against malaria

Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, has through the  Bill and Melinda Gates’ polio vaccination programme succeeded in almost eradicating the crippling polio disease in Nigeria. This programme

0 News 24/04/2018 19:05:00 Edo returnees protest stipend delay

Edo returnees protest stipend delay

Alexander Okere, Benin NIGERIAN returnees from Edo State on Tuesday staged a protest over what they described as a “systematic delay” in the payment of their

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/04/2018 12:56:00 Jos carnival village will create jobs for youths – commissioner

Jos carnival village will create jobs for youths – commissioner

The Plateau State Government says the Jos carnival village will create massive business opportunities for youths and reduce nefarious acts. Mrs Tamwakat Weli, the state Commissioner

0 News 20/04/2018 06:51:00 World News: 5 most dangerous countries in the world

World News: 5 most dangerous countries in the world

So many countries in the world are rife with terrorist activity and political instability. They are considered unsafe and tourists are adviced against travelling to

0 News 19/04/2018 09:43:00 See cute photos of 4 generations of Nigerian women

See cute photos of 4 generations of Nigerian women

- A Nigerian woman has shared photos showing off the women in her family- The women were seen rocking beautiful ankara styles while a baby

0 News 22/04/2018 02:12:00 Buhari arrives Abuja after Commonwealth meeting where he was hosted by the Queen at CHOGM 2018 (video)

Buhari arrives Abuja after Commonwealth meeting where he was hosted by the Queen at CHOGM 2018 (video)

President Muhammadu Buhari has left London for Abuja today, Saturday, April 21.The president left Abuja on Monday, April 9 to for an official visit to

0 News 18/04/2018 12:11:00 Mace stealing: Reps describe incident as terrorist attack, failed coup d’etat

Mace stealing: Reps describe incident as terrorist attack, failed coup d’etat

*give IGP 24 hours to recover stolen mace *fear complicity with security agencies By Levinus Nwabughiogu ABUJA- In sheer move of solidarity, members of the House of Representatives

0 News 18/04/2018 03:03:00 2019: Northwest PDP elders endorse Jonathan's minister as party's candidate

2019: Northwest PDP elders endorse Jonathan's minister as party's candidate

- The race for the 2019 presidential election is in top gear- Political alignments and realignments are the order of the day- The Northwest elders

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

cron