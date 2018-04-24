Breaking: Police move Dino Melaye in ambulance to National Hospital

By Joseph Erunke
ABUJA-THE operatives of the Nigeria Police have moved Senator Dino Melaye out of hospital in an ambulance marked NPF 221 D.
Melaye was moved out at about 9:21pm by men of the Nigeria Police on a stretcher into a police ambulance and driven to National Hospital, Abuja.
Two medical doctors at the Zanklin Hospital Abuja, who had certified the unconscious senator unfit to be moved out of the private hospital were arrested by the team of the police personnel, led by the FCT Commissioner, Mr Sadiq Bello.
Melaye’s younger brother who was with him at the hospital was also arrested by the police.
Also the Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris has ordered probe of the escape and re-arrest from custody Dino Melaye.
ACP Jimoh Moshood Force PRO, Force HQ, Abuja in a statement said ‘the Inspector General of Police has directed a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the rescue and escape of Senator Dino Melaye from lawful custody. ‘
He said that Dino Melaye on Tuesday at about 12 noon while in lawful custody of the Nigeria Police Force and being taken for arraignment in Federal High Court, Lokoja from Abuja, escaped from lawful custody when hoodlums and miscreants in Two (2) Toyota Hilux Vehicles blocked the Police vehicle conveying Senator Dino Melaye around Area 1 Round About, Abuja and in the process the Senator jumped out of the Police vehicle through the window and was rescued from the Police men by hoodlums and miscreants to an unknown destination.
He further said that the Police team re-enforced and trailed Senator Dino Melaye to Zankli Hospital, Abuja where he was re-arrested.
The he said would be arraigned in court without further delay.
Meanwhile, one of the Toyota Hilux vehicles used by the hoodlums and miscreants in aiding the escape of the Senator has been recovered by the Police investigation team
On Monday no fewer than 15 armed policemen on Monday, laid siege to the Abuja residence of Sen. Dino Melaye.
The armed men who barricaded the street leading to the lawmaker’s house on Sangha Street, Maitama, Abuja were strategically positioned in and around the premises.
