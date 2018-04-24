Sokoto youths, students blast group over Sen Wammako

By Kenechukwu Iruoma
SOKOTO State Youth and Students Leaders Forum has frowned on what it described as malicious attempts to smear the name of Senator Aliyu Wammako, noting that those behind the development are enemies of progress.
The group in a statement by Comrade Suleiman Mahmud and Comrade Jabbi Tahir described Senator Wammako as a rare politician with a good reputation.
The statement reads: “There was a recent publication in some national dailies, aimed at blackmailing the hard-earned reputation of Distinguished Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako, the Chairman of, Northern Senators Forum and Chairman Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education.
“Concerned youths and student leaders in Sokoto unanimously reject and condemn the actions of the faceless group called Movement For the Liberation and Emancipation of Sokoto State that aims to attract cheap popularity from the teeming population of Sokoto State and Nigeria at large.
‘’The Chairman of Northern Senators Forum is a rare politician with a rare reputation that is hard to find not only in Nigeria but Africa at large. We also want to remind the good people of Sokoto State that, since the return of democracy in Nigeria, there is no elected politician that can match the achievements of Senator Wammako in all ramifications.’’
