IGP orders probe of Dino Melaye’s escape from Police custody, re-arrest

The Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris has ordered probe of escape and re arrest from custody Senator Dino Melaye.
ACP Jimoh Moshood Force PRO, Force HQ, Abuja in a statement said ‘the Inspector General of Police has directed a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the rescue and escape of Senator Dino Melaye from lawful custody. ‘
He said that Dino Melaye on Tuesday at about 12 noon while in lawful custody of the Nigeria Police Force and being taken for arraignment in Federal High Court, Lokoja from Abuja, escaped from lawful custody when hoodlums and miscreants in Two (2) Toyota Hilux Vehicles blocked the Police vehicle conveying Senator Dino Melaye around Area 1 Round About, Abuja and in the process the Senator jumped out of the Police vehicle through the window and was rescued from the Police men by hoodlums and miscreants to an unknown destination.
He further said that the Police team re-enforced and trailed Senator Dino Melaye to Zankli Hospital, Abuja where he was re-arrested.
The he said would be arraigned in court without further delay.
Meanwhile, one of the Toyota Hilux vehicles used by the hoodlums and miscreants in aiding the escape of the Senator has been recovered by the Police investigation team
On Monday no fewer than 15 armed policemen on Monday, laid siege to the Abuja residence of Sen. Dino Melaye.
The armed men who barricaded the street leading to the lawmaker’s house on Sangha Street, Maitama, Abuja were strategically positioned in and around the premises.
Addressing journalists at the venue, the Senate Minority Whip, Sen. Philip Aduda, condemned the development.
He said he had visited the house in order to report back to the presiding and principal officers of the Senate.
Aduda said, “some of us came here with a view to reporting to the presiding officers and principal officers on what we have seen.
“I will report appropriately on what I saw, but I don’t believe this should happen.’’
Also speaking to newsmen, Mr Frank Tiete, a lawyer and Executive Director of Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights, condemned the siege.
“Why insist that he should go to Kogi . Interestingly, the element of the allegations against him was more in Abuja, so what is the interest in taking this man to kogi.
“As far as I am concerned, we have only one Nigeria Police. If he is willing to go to the Force Headquarters, why fault that. Allow him to go and submit himself.
“He does not believe he must be taken to kogi where his life is not guaranteed and that is the first fundamental right of a man. He
wants to be sure he is protected,’’ he said.
