Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

2019: I’m not desperate to be Nigeria’s president — Atiku



Former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said he is not desperate to become Nigeria’s president, come 2019, as some Nigerians have said.

Atiku-Abubakar

“If I am desperate, I wouldn’t have stepped down for M.K.O, Abiola in 1993 presidential race,” he said.

Abubakar, who stated this in an interview with BBC Hausa morning programme, yesterday, said if Nigerians could follow his political antecedent, they would not see him as a desperate politician.

“In 1993, I contested with M.K.O. Abiola. I later withdrew from the race. In 1999, I was elected a governor of Adamawa State, then invited to be Nigeria’s vice president, under Olusegun Obasanjo,” he said.

The former vice president said in 2007, he contested against former President Olusegun Obasanjo, to show the world that he had the right to contest, stressing that he did that to satisfy his conscience.

He said: “All the times I have been contesting for the presidency, I have been opportune only once to be presented to Nigerians as a candidate,” he said, adding that the remaining times, he ended up only at the primary election.

“I could have become Nigeria’s president in 2003 when virtually, all the state governors then, rallied support for me to contest which I declined. I am not desperate to be president as some Nigerians view it.”

“As a former vice president, I am opportune to know things. If I am opportune to be elected as a president, I will accomplish my mission by reviving the economy, by making Nigeria an investor’s haven.

“The present administration discouraged investors into the country, because the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) exchange rate policies is too tedious for investors. CBN has three different exchange rate policies, which is not supposed to be.

“If elected Nigeria’s president, I will expand the nation’s source of wealth to cater for the growing youth population in the country. Nigeria can justify my claims, going by the number of youth that are working in my industries across the country.’’

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/04/2018 19:05:00 Five injured as youths clash in Nasarawa

Five injured as youths clash in Nasarawa

Umar Muhammed, Lafia No fewer than five persons were reportedly injured during a fight between youths believed to be supporters of some councillorship aspirants in Wayo

0 News 24/04/2018 19:05:00 Winning the war against malaria

Winning the war against malaria

Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, has through the  Bill and Melinda Gates’ polio vaccination programme succeeded in almost eradicating the crippling polio disease in Nigeria. This programme

0 News 24/04/2018 19:05:00 Edo returnees protest stipend delay

Edo returnees protest stipend delay

Alexander Okere, Benin NIGERIAN returnees from Edo State on Tuesday staged a protest over what they described as a “systematic delay” in the payment of their

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017

0 Videos 02/01/2018 00:58:00 [Music] BOG – Hold It Down

[Music] BOG – Hold It Down

by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/04/2018 05:46:00 Politics: James Comey says he pities Trump: 'I don't dislike him, I actually feel sorry for him as a person'

Politics: James Comey says he pities Trump: 'I don't dislike him, I actually feel sorry for him as a person'

Politics James Comey says he pities Trump: 'I don't dislike him, I actually feel sorry for him as a person' Published: 10:46 , Refreshed: 10:52 Alexandra Ma The former

0 News 23/04/2018 02:53:00 Finance: 10 things you need to know in markets today

Finance: 10 things you need to know in markets today

Finance 10 things you need to know in markets today Published: 7 minutes ago , Refreshed: 4 minutes ago Will Martin Here's what you need to know on Monday. play

0 News 20/04/2018 17:02:00 Just in: One soldier dead as troops repel Boko Haram attack in Borno

Just in: One soldier dead as troops repel Boko Haram attack in Borno

Troops of 3 Battalion on operation Lafyiya Dole have successfully repelled Boko Haram terrorists attack at Ngamboru Ngala, Borno state.This was disclosed in a statement

0 News 19/04/2018 01:11:00 SUV crushes graduate preparing for NYSC

SUV crushes graduate preparing for NYSC

Afeez Hanafi A 23-year-old graduate of the Ebonyi State University, Adeyinka Adelekan, will not be able to commence her National Youth Service Corps this month as

0 News 20/04/2018 01:08:00 Oil price nears four-year high of $75

Oil price nears four-year high of $75

’Femi Asu with agency report International oil benchmark, Brent crude, climbed towards a four-year high of $75 per barrel on Thursday, with traders pointing to tightening

0 News 22/04/2018 09:27:00 Verne Troyer: Actor dies at the age of 49

Verne Troyer: Actor dies at the age of 49

Verne Troyer, made popular for his role as "Mini-Me" in the 'Austin Powers' films, is dead.The Hollywood actor died of undisclosed causes at the age

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

cron