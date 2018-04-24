Tonto Dikeh blasts Tunde Ednut for shading Nina

Lagos – Actress Tonto Dikeh has blasted musician and blogger, Tunde Ednut, for shading Nina Onyenobi a.k.a Nina, one of five finalists of the just concluded BBNaija “Double Wahala’reality show.
The actress commented on a blurry video of the ex-housemate that Tunde Ednut posted on his Instagram page.
He captioned the post, “Nina, stop using android.”
Tonto Dikeh commented some minutes later with her handle,@tontolet and she said, “ Tunde, you have been a celebrity longer than I can remember , so you can afford a phone.”
“Send her one, she needs it. We are waiting since you are the first to notice it.”
Other fans of Nina applauded Dikeh for giving him the “well-deserved reply”.
@anuoluwapelumi said, “Tontolet, God bless you for that reply.”
@therealmandy05 said, “Mama, thank you for this. This guy is just uncouth but he’ll meet his match someday #peace.”
@adeolaoyerinde said, “You’re the best, the reply was just perfect.”
@zarabee said , “ Please leave Nina, what is wrong with using an android phone.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nina and four other finalists are currently on media tour since returning to Nigeria.
Other finalists, Cee-C, Alex , Tobi and Miracle.(NAN)
