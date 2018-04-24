Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Liverpool fan lands in hospital after being stabbed minutes before the Reds Champions League semi final kickoff against Roma at Anfield



- A Liverpool fan is said to have been stabbed few minutes before the club's Champions League kickoff against Roma at Anfield

- The Premier League side played host to their Italian Serie A opponent in the first leg of their semi final clash

- Meanwhile, a group of Roma thugs spotted beating the Reds fans in a not too far distance from the venue of the match

Liverpool fan has been reported stabbed few minutes before their Champions League semi final clash against AS Roma at Anfield Stadium on Tuesday, April 24.

According to police report, the incident occurred near The Albert pub a little before kick-off, but he is currently being attended to by paramedics.

Meanwhile, Police officers and an ambulance have already arrived at the scene of the even but are yet to disclose any information about the development. Police and ambulance in attendance at the Albert pub next to Anfield.

