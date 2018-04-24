Liverpool fan lands in hospital after being stabbed minutes before the Reds Champions League semi final kickoff against Roma at Anfield

- A Liverpool fan is said to have been stabbed few minutes before the club's Champions League kickoff against Roma at Anfield
- The Premier League side played host to their Italian Serie A opponent in the first leg of their semi final clash
- Meanwhile, a group of Roma thugs spotted beating the Reds fans in a not too far distance from the venue of the match
Liverpool fan has been reported stabbed few minutes before their Champions League semi final clash against AS Roma at Anfield Stadium on Tuesday, April 24.
According to police report, the incident occurred near The Albert pub a little before kick-off, but he is currently being attended to by paramedics.
Meanwhile, Police officers and an ambulance have already arrived at the scene of the even but are yet to disclose any information about the development. Police and ambulance in attendance at the Albert pub next to Anfield.
Daily Star reporter Jeremy Cross tweeted: He said: "Hearing reports of a serious incident behind the Kop end following clashes between rival fans.
"Paramedics treating the stabbed victim. Incident occurred close to the Albert. Believed to be a Liverpool fan."
In a different incident, a group of Roma thugs were reported to have beaten Liverpool supporters outside of the stadium.
According to Sunday Times football correspondent Jonathan Northcroft claims one elderly Liverpool supporter was set upon and left needing treatment on the floor.
Police authorities cordoning the crime scene where a Liverpool fan was stabbed; pix by Getty Images
Footage has emerged online showing home fans chasing a bunch of balaclava-wearing Roma supporters down the street.
Police arrived at the scene afterwards but were criticised for being too slow.
