Expect rainfall, cloudy weather conditions on Wednesday, April 25 - NiMet



- NiMet has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the central states of the country on Wednesday morning

- It also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 33 to 41 and 25 to 28 degrees Celsius respectively

- The agency predicted that the southern states would experience cloudy conditions with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Ogoja, Ikom, Obudu

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the central states of the country on Wednesday morning with chances of localised rain showers over Abuja, Minna, Bida, Ilorin, Lokoja, Mambilla and Jalingo axis.

NiMet’s weather outlook by its central forecast office in Abuja on Tuesday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 33 to 41 and 25 to 28 degrees celsius respectively.

It added that places like Yola, Jos, Kaduna and Makurdi axis were expected to be under the influence of localised thunderstorms during afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience cloudy conditions with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Ogoja, Ikom, Obudu and environs in the morning hours.

It also predicted isolated thunderstorms over the southwest and coastal axis during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 32 to 35 and 21 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern states will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions in the morning hours with chances of localised thunderstorm over Maiduguri and Kebbi axis.

“Northern States are expected to have day and night temperatures in the range of 43 to 43 and 26 to 30 degrees celsius respectively.

“With moisture as far as the extreme north, thunderstorms are probable across the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts.

