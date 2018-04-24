Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Adesua Etomi steals show at recent outing, stuns in stylish jumpsuit (photos)



- Nollywood sweetheart Adesua Etomi stuns in latest photos

- The actress shared photos of her gorgeous look to the premier of her latest movie

Nollywood star Adesua Etomi knew exactly what she signed up when she delved into the world of showbiz. Just recently, the gorgeous Mrs W had fans drooling when she shared photos of her stunning look to the premier of her latest movie.

Showing off her figure, the actress rocked a jumpsuit, embellished with crystals, while rocking short hairstyle. Adesua who is easily one of the most beautiful actresses in Nigeria completely slayed the look as she stormed the red carpet.

The new movie titled Date Night is set to be out soon for fans to once again, see the talent that their star actress has put forth in the new project. Mrs W also wished her fans love and light as she shared the photos on her Instagram page.

Here are the photos below:

Adesua became a household name following her feature in the blockbuster movie, Wedding Party. The actress also won the hearts of many Nigerians when she married her lover, singer Banky W in a fairy tale wedding.

Isn't she just super gorgeous?

Source: Naija.ng

