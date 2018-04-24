Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

2019: Utomi, solution to Delta’s devt challenges – Ajobena



By Festus Ahon
ASABA—AHEAD of the 2019 governorship election in Delta State, a former military administrator of Kaduna State and chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Air Vice Marshall, AVM, Frank Adjobena (retd), has said Professor Pat Utomi is the solution to the development challenges confronting the state.

PAT UTOMI

Adjobena, who spoke when Prof. Utomi, APC governorship aspirant, paid him and leaders of APC in Okpe LGA a consultative visit, said: “Leadership goes beyond road construction and payment of workers’ salaries. I have looked forward to a day like this, and I am glad that you have shown interest to run for the governorship position of our state. Now you can translate your ideas into practical solutions to solve our development challenges.

“I knew from the moment Prof. Utomi indicated his interest to govern Delta State that the solution to the problems confronting our state has come.

Speaking earlier,   Utomi, said: “Developmental   challenges facing Delta State are not insurmountable. The problem of the state is injustice and lack of imagination by the political leadership. The problem of Delta State like many parts of Africa is leadership. Therefore effort must be made to bring on board credible leaders in the governance of the state come 2019.”

Decrying what he described as “leadership recession in Africa,”   Utomi said “building a great nation is more than roads construction. What makes nation great is developing it’s human capital, and until Delta developed it’s youthful population and their energy properly harnessed and directed into wealth creation, crime will continue to thrive in the state”.

Post Your Comment below: >>
