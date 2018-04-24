Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

President Buhari meets APC Governors in Aso Rock



Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed door with governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) at the Presidential villa, Abuja.

Buhari with APC Governors

Reliably information gathered indicated the meeting would discuss national issues including the forthcoming APC’s national convention slated for May 14 in Abuja.

Already the leadership of the party has written the Independent National Electoral Commission to intimate it of plans to hold congresses and convention across the country.

President Buhari had at the last National Executive Council(NEC) meeting of the party declared his intentions to seek re-election in 2019.

Those attending the meeting included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha as well as the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

APC state governors in attendance were; Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Simon Lalung of Plateau, Jubrila Bindow of Adamawa and Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara.

Others were Rochas Okorocha of Imo, Abdulahi Ganduje of Kano, Kashim Shettima of Borno, Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger, Tanko Almakura of Nassarawa, Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun, Godwin Obaseki of Edo and Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa.(NAN)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/04/2018 19:05:00 Five injured as youths clash in Nasarawa

Five injured as youths clash in Nasarawa

Umar Muhammed, Lafia No fewer than five persons were reportedly injured during a fight between youths believed to be supporters of some councillorship aspirants in Wayo

0 News 24/04/2018 19:05:00 Winning the war against malaria

Winning the war against malaria

Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, has through the  Bill and Melinda Gates’ polio vaccination programme succeeded in almost eradicating the crippling polio disease in Nigeria. This programme

0 News 24/04/2018 19:05:00 Edo returnees protest stipend delay

Edo returnees protest stipend delay

Alexander Okere, Benin NIGERIAN returnees from Edo State on Tuesday staged a protest over what they described as a “systematic delay” in the payment of their

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 02/01/2018 00:58:00 [Music] BOG – Hold It Down

[Music] BOG – Hold It Down

by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/04/2018 06:30:00 We have to cut off the hands of those who rob - Mexican presidential aspirant proposes

We have to cut off the hands of those who rob - Mexican presidential aspirant proposes

Thieves should have their hands chopped off, a Mexican presidential candidate said in a televised debate on Sunday, April 22, provoking disbelief from a moderator

0 News 22/04/2018 17:12:00 BBNaija Double Wahala edition records 170 million votes –Official

BBNaija Double Wahala edition records 170 million votes –Official

170 million people voted this season at the just concluded BBNaija Double Wahala reality TV show, organisers said . Host of the TV reality show, Ebuka

0 News 21/04/2018 08:36:00 Strategy: Disney World cast members share the 7 annoying things they wish park-goers would stop doing

Strategy: Disney World cast members share the 7 annoying things they wish park-goers would stop doing

Walt Disney World employees, also known as cast members, are trained in the art of creating a positive experience for guests. But some visitors

0 News 20/04/2018 09:51:00 #LazyNigerianYouths | Apologize Immediately Or Face The Consequences – Shehu Sani Tells Buhari

#LazyNigerianYouths | Apologize Immediately Or Face The Consequences – Shehu Sani Tells Buhari

Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central has called on the president to apologise over the unfortunate statement. In a facebook post on Friday, Senator Sani advised

0 News 19/04/2018 04:20:00 Retirement, not yet, says Ade Ojo

Retirement, not yet, says Ade Ojo

The Chairman, Toyota (Nigeria) Limited, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo, has dismissed the report that he will be retiring from the auto company when he clocks 80

0 News 18/04/2018 12:48:00 Herders’ Attacks: CSOs confirms Danjuma’s position

Herders’ Attacks: CSOs confirms Danjuma’s position

… Call for compulsory military training for Nigerians … Say killings coordinated genocide … Call for proscription of Miyetti Allah By Emmanuel Elebeke ABUJA– Human rights groups

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

cron