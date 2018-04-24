Governance in Nigeria is spiritual warfare – Osinbajo

Samson Folarin
The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has called for prayers for leaders in the country, saying governance is spiritual warfare.
Osinbajo spoke on Tuesday at the inauguration of the auditorium of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry headquarters at Gbagada, Lagos State.
Osinbajo said the inauguration was auspicious because it came at a time when the nation is confronting different security challenges.
He, however, faulted people who criticise Christians in government.
While making reference to how Esther in the Bible delivered the Israelites, he urged Christians to pray more, saying governance is a spiritual warfare.
He said, “Those of us Christians in government, we are sometimes referred to as Esthers; we are told that we are in office for such a time as this.
“What is often forgotten is that when Mordecai told Esther that she was in the palace for such a time as this, Esther replied in Esther 4:16, ‘Go and gather all the Jews that are in Shusan and fast for me, neither eat for three days – night and day. My maids will fast likewise and I will go to the king, which is against the law, and if I perish, I perish.’
“This I say to the church as well; it is the duty of the church to pray for those in government; the church should uphold the hands of those in government, not by complaining, but by supporting us in the place of prayer. Governance is spiritual warfare. Anyone that does not know that, I know that governance is spiritual warfare and I ask that you pray for us who are in position of authority in this land.”
The Vice-President said the crises in the North-East and other parts of the country were caused by Satan’s opposition to the spread of the gospel.
Osinbajo, who condemned the persecution of Christians in some parts of the country, said that President Muhammadu Buhari had asked him to take up cases where people were prevented from building religious places of worship.
He said, “First, there is even a resistance to building of churches. There are specific cases and places where specific allegations are made of valid applications made to build churches that have been refused. The President has mandated me to take up those cases with specific states and authorities. The right to freedom of worship is also a right to build places of worship.
“Second is the physical persecution of Christians, a phenomenon we have seen for years. Just this morning on my way here, I was notified of the violation of a Catholic church in Benue State by armed killers, who went there while a burial mass was taking place and killed the priest and some worshippers.
“It is not only a heinous sacrilege, but high wickedness to kill persons in the place of worship. As I discuss these issues with the President and other members in the security council, it is evident to me and to many that the devil’s biggest agenda is to stoke up a religious conflict in Nigeria; one that will make it impossible for anyone to preach the gospel or even Muslims to worship in their mosques. A few days ago in Bama, a mosque was burnt and many died.
“While the security agencies continue to work relentlessly to hunt down the perpetrators of this evil acts and bring a permanent end to all the killings that are going on in the name of herdsmen or Boko Haram or in any other name. We, as the body of Christ, must not lose focus. We are called to bring men and women to salvation: all men and women, even those who kill and persecute us.
“The enemy wants us to stand on our pulpit and preach hate. But we will not. We will obey our Lord Jesus Christ, who said that we must love our enemies and preach to even those who persecute us. There is nobody born or yet to be born that can stop the march of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”
Osinbajo, while lauding the Deeper Life for its investment in a flyover and streetlights to ease traffic in the neighbourhood, said the edifice is the fourth largest auditorium in the world.
He described the General Superintendent of the Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, as “a man of uncommon humility and commitment to the spread of the undiluted gospel of Jesus Christ with candour and integrity.”
The Vice-President urged the cleric to continue to preach “righteousness and righteous behaviour” as the government battles corruption.
The event featured musical performances from the children, youths, campus and adult ministries of the church.
Kumuyi thanked members and leaders of the church for contributing towards the success of the project, saying the church went beyond its initial plans by constructing the flyover and streetlights as part of its corporate social responsibility.
He said it took the church 13 years to construct the 30,000-seater church.
Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.
Contact: [email protected]
Related Articles
Five injured as youths clash in Nasarawa
Umar Muhammed, Lafia No fewer than five persons were reportedly injured during a fight between youths believed to be supporters of some councillorship aspirants in Wayo
Winning the war against malaria
Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, has through the Bill and Melinda Gates’ polio vaccination programme succeeded in almost eradicating the crippling polio disease in Nigeria. This programme
Edo returnees protest stipend delay
Alexander Okere, Benin NIGERIAN returnees from Edo State on Tuesday staged a protest over what they described as a “systematic delay” in the payment of their
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Most Read NewsView all posts
Old to New students: Shun cultism, embrace ICT
The old students of Government Senior Model College,Ikorodu, Lagos state have advised the current pupils of the school to shun cultism and other vices. They said
Court jails woman for trafficking 16-year-old girl
Alexander Okere, Benin An Edo State High Court sitting in Benin has sentenced a 36-year-old woman to two years imprisonment for trafficking a teenage girl. The convict,
Anxiety as Police withdraw aides from Enugu Assemblies of God top cleric
By Dennis Agbo ENUGU—THERE was apprehension among Assemblies of God Church members yesterday, as security men attached to the General Superintendent, Prof Paul Emeka, were withdrawn
Update: I am grateful to serve Arsenal – Arsene Wenger
Arsène Wenger has finally agreed to quit London club Arsenal at the end of this season after years of uncertainty. The Frenchman will depart the club
World: North Korea drops troop demand, but U.S. reacts warily
World North Korea drops troop demand, but U.S. reacts warily KEY WEST, Fla. — North Korea has dropped its demand that U.S. troops be removed from South
NPC commissioner-nominee and ex-Kwara poly council chairman sent to prison over alleged N182m fraud
- Saadu Alamu is charged by the ICPC for alleged N182 million fraud- Alamu is alleged to have taken bribe as chairman of the Kwara
Most Watched Movies
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
My Empire
My Empire
Post Your Comment below: >>