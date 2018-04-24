Senate, Reps joint committee to probe invasion, mace theft

John Ameh and Leke Baiyewu

The Senate and the House of Representatives will jointly set up a committee to investigate the invasion of the upper chamber and the theft of its mace on Wednesday last week.

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, disclosed this after a prolonged closed session of the Senate on Tuesday.

Saraki also urged the public to bear with the lawmakers on the security measures that would be deployed in blocking the loopholes in the security architecture of the National Assembly Complex.

He announced that the Senate and the House of Representatives joint committee would probe the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Saraki also said the Senate had mandated a joint committee in the Senate to grill the Director General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura; and the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The panel would also discuss how to protect the building and its environs with the security chiefs.

The leadership of the National Assembly on Monday night met over the matter.

Members of the Senate, at the closed-door session on Tuesday, were said to have discussed the attack but resolved that the matter be left for a committee, whose members would be drawn from the two chambers, to handle.

Reading the resolutions reached by the lawmakers, Saraki said, “At the meeting, we also resolved on the need to tighten security within the precinct of the National Assembly.

“So, I will need to call on the cooperation of all members of the public to please cooperate with us in this area. We have to definitely to tighten the movements in the National Assembly. Clearly there are some loopholes here that we need to tighten and in doing that, we seek your cooperation.

“We also resolved on the constitution of a joint committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives to investigate the incident of the 18th of April, to look at the factors leading to it and make recommendations to ensure that such never happens again in any of the two chambers.”

PUNCH exclusively reported on Sunday that the Senate was considering options on the scheduled appearance of the IG and DSS boss this week.

In the House of Representatives, the lawmakers expressed total loss of confidence in the ability of the country’s security agencies, particularly the police, to protect the National Assembly.

Lawmakers are of the view that last week’s invasion of the Senate by thugs in full glare of security personnel posted to the legislative building, buttress the position.

The PUNCH gathered that the invasion was the agenda of a closed-door session on Tuesday, presided over by the Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara.

The closed session lasted for over an hour.

Investigations indicated that a key resolution at the meeting was the demand to redeploy the heads of all security agencies currently on posting to the National Assembly.

Findings showed that members were alarmed that one week after the invasion, the IGP and the DG had reportedly not briefed neither the Senate President nor Dogara on what led to the attack.

One senior parliamentary source, who was part of the meeting, told one of our correspondents that, “The closed-door meeting resolved that these agency heads should be redeployed from the National Assembly.”

The PUNCH gathered that the members resolved to adequately fund the operations of the sergeant-at-arms at the National Assembly through regular security training and provision of incentives to the personnel.

They also proposed to arm the sergeant-at-arms personnel and equip their office with modern security gadgets so that they could take full charge of the security of the National Assembly.

In open plenary, the Chief Whip of the House, Mr. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, moved a motion, asking the House to condemn the invasion of the Senate.

He also urged the House to raise its own committee to work with the Senate’s to investigate the invasion and bring the culprits to justice.

“We must ensure that this type of thing does not happen again.

“We must rise up and act, take decisions like the legislature that we are,” Ado-Doguwa stated.

Dogara also spoke on the invasion, soon after the closed-door session ended.

The Speaker described it as the “failure” of the country’s “security commanders”, who ordinarily should have resigned immediately the incident occurred.

He noted that an attack on any arm of the Federal Government was an attack on President Muhammadu Buhari, which should not be left to the National Assembly alone to address.

