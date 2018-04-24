Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

NIM inducts 102 senior military officers



Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja

 The Nigerian Institute of Management has inducted 102 senior military officers as qualified members.

It induction was held during the executive training for membership and upgrade programme for selected officers at the National Defence College in Abuja.

The President and Chairman of Council, NIM, Prof. Olukunle Iyanda, charged the military personnel to abide by the codes of the institute and shun acts of corruption.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Iyanda said, “About 102 senior officers of the armed forces were inducted and we hope that our code of conduct will permeate all their actions, which is why we emphasised the need for them to be above board and do things in the right way for the good and betterment of our dear country.”

The NIM president lamented the delay in the prosecution of cases that had to do with corruption, and called for speedy punishment of guilty public and private individuals in order to serve as a deterrent to others.

He said, “When people do anything that compromises the objectives and aspirations of the country, they should be punished and punished timely. All these extended trials, when people are standing trial for five or six years, do not actually have impact.

“When you have people tried over so many years, and in some of those cases, you see the trials on the pages of newspapers and you do not see people actually go to jail or pay for their violations, it does not have any effect and does not serve as a check to the others. You perpetuate the practice that is unwholesome for the country.”

Iyanda stated that the intstitue’s partnership with the NDC would help eliminate and guard against corruption in the military, as officers would be bound, not only by their professional codes, but also by that of the NIM.

“When people violate these, they are not only punished professionally, but also in terms of the management professional ethics. We believe that all our courses and programmes are geared towards making people perform their duties to the best of their abilities and in accordance with best practices globally,” he said.

He warned that it would be unacceptable for the 102 newly-inducted senior military officers and other professional managers in the armed forces to be listed among the corrupt public servants.

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/04/2018 19:05:00 Five injured as youths clash in Nasarawa

Five injured as youths clash in Nasarawa

Umar Muhammed, Lafia No fewer than five persons were reportedly injured during a fight between youths believed to be supporters of some councillorship aspirants in Wayo

0 News 24/04/2018 19:05:00 Winning the war against malaria

Winning the war against malaria

Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, has through the  Bill and Melinda Gates’ polio vaccination programme succeeded in almost eradicating the crippling polio disease in Nigeria. This programme

0 News 24/04/2018 19:05:00 Edo returnees protest stipend delay

Edo returnees protest stipend delay

Alexander Okere, Benin NIGERIAN returnees from Edo State on Tuesday staged a protest over what they described as a “systematic delay” in the payment of their

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa

0 Videos 07/10/2017 16:56:00 Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)

Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows  Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 02/01/2018 00:58:00 [Music] BOG – Hold It Down

[Music] BOG – Hold It Down

by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/04/2018 21:18:00 Gadgets that have changed our lives

Gadgets that have changed our lives

There is no gainsaying we are in the digital age. It has experienced the introduction of modern gadgets that have changed our lives. Meanwhile, the

0 News 23/04/2018 10:16:00 My husband, father-inlaw treat me badly, woman seeking divorce tells court

My husband, father-inlaw treat me badly, woman seeking divorce tells court

A 35-year-old woman, Ene James, on Monday pleaded with a Mararaba Upper Area Court,  Nasarawa State, to dissolve her marriage over alleged husband’s ill-treatment, lack

0 News 18/04/2018 14:34:00 Salah targets place in Liverpool record books

Salah targets place in Liverpool record books

Mohamed Salah has set his sights on breaking Ian Rush’s Liverpool record for the most goals scored in a single season. Salah bagged his 40th goal

0 News 23/04/2018 09:07:00 Strategy: 6 revolutionary books by African writers

Strategy: 6 revolutionary books by African writers

'); }else{

0 News 21/04/2018 14:39:00 Opinion: The republicans' big senate mess

Opinion: The republicans' big senate mess

But just as nobody got that message to the Republicans in Alabama who rallied around Roy Moore, no one has filled in the Republicans in

0 News 19/04/2018 12:44:00 20 notable alumni who graduated from University of Jos in Nigeria

20 notable alumni who graduated from University of Jos in Nigeria

The University of Jos is shortly known as UNIJOS. This higher education institution is located in Plateau State and existing since 1971. This university has

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

cron