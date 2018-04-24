NIM inducts 102 senior military officers

Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja
The Nigerian Institute of Management has inducted 102 senior military officers as qualified members.
It induction was held during the executive training for membership and upgrade programme for selected officers at the National Defence College in Abuja.
The President and Chairman of Council, NIM, Prof. Olukunle Iyanda, charged the military personnel to abide by the codes of the institute and shun acts of corruption.
Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Iyanda said, “About 102 senior officers of the armed forces were inducted and we hope that our code of conduct will permeate all their actions, which is why we emphasised the need for them to be above board and do things in the right way for the good and betterment of our dear country.”
The NIM president lamented the delay in the prosecution of cases that had to do with corruption, and called for speedy punishment of guilty public and private individuals in order to serve as a deterrent to others.
He said, “When people do anything that compromises the objectives and aspirations of the country, they should be punished and punished timely. All these extended trials, when people are standing trial for five or six years, do not actually have impact.
“When you have people tried over so many years, and in some of those cases, you see the trials on the pages of newspapers and you do not see people actually go to jail or pay for their violations, it does not have any effect and does not serve as a check to the others. You perpetuate the practice that is unwholesome for the country.”
Iyanda stated that the intstitue’s partnership with the NDC would help eliminate and guard against corruption in the military, as officers would be bound, not only by their professional codes, but also by that of the NIM.
“When people violate these, they are not only punished professionally, but also in terms of the management professional ethics. We believe that all our courses and programmes are geared towards making people perform their duties to the best of their abilities and in accordance with best practices globally,” he said.
He warned that it would be unacceptable for the 102 newly-inducted senior military officers and other professional managers in the armed forces to be listed among the corrupt public servants.
Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.
Contact: [email protected]
Related Articles
Five injured as youths clash in Nasarawa
Umar Muhammed, Lafia No fewer than five persons were reportedly injured during a fight between youths believed to be supporters of some councillorship aspirants in Wayo
Winning the war against malaria
Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, has through the Bill and Melinda Gates’ polio vaccination programme succeeded in almost eradicating the crippling polio disease in Nigeria. This programme
Edo returnees protest stipend delay
Alexander Okere, Benin NIGERIAN returnees from Edo State on Tuesday staged a protest over what they described as a “systematic delay” in the payment of their
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
[Music] BOG – Hold It Down
by OG DEJI 40 mins ago0 To usher us into the new year 2018, the unsigned and underrated music act – BOG, the Pharoah of the
Most Read NewsView all posts
Gadgets that have changed our lives
There is no gainsaying we are in the digital age. It has experienced the introduction of modern gadgets that have changed our lives. Meanwhile, the
My husband, father-inlaw treat me badly, woman seeking divorce tells court
A 35-year-old woman, Ene James, on Monday pleaded with a Mararaba Upper Area Court, Nasarawa State, to dissolve her marriage over alleged husband’s ill-treatment, lack
Salah targets place in Liverpool record books
Mohamed Salah has set his sights on breaking Ian Rush’s Liverpool record for the most goals scored in a single season. Salah bagged his 40th goal
Opinion: The republicans' big senate mess
But just as nobody got that message to the Republicans in Alabama who rallied around Roy Moore, no one has filled in the Republicans in
20 notable alumni who graduated from University of Jos in Nigeria
The University of Jos is shortly known as UNIJOS. This higher education institution is located in Plateau State and existing since 1971. This university has
Most Watched Movies
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
My Empire
My Empire
Post Your Comment below: >>