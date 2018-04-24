Insecurity: Lawmaker donates police stations to Taraba command

Justin Tyopuusu Jalingo
The member representing Wukari I Constituency in the Taraba State House of Assembly, Pius Sabo, on Tuesday donated two police stations he constructed in Rafinkada and Arufu communities in the Wukari Local Government Area.
Handing over the buildings, the member said the donation was in response to the security challenges in the area.
Sabo urged the people to cooperate with the police and other security agencies to check crime in the area.
“What we are seeing today is a response to some of the security challenges facing us. I appeal to you to support security agencies by giving them useful information about suspicious movement in your communities.
“Security agencies can only work if you cooperate with them, so I enjoin you to cooperate with them to help nip in the bud some security challenges in your localities and the state in general,” he said.
While pledging to do his best in bringing development to his constituency, Sabo said he had upgraded 40 boreholes and sunk seven new ones in the constituency.
He added that more projects would be provided for communities in the constituency as soon as security improved in the area.
Commissioner of Police, Taraba State, Mr. David Akinremi, represented by the Divisional Police Officer, Wukari, Mr. James Ashafa, commended the lawmaker for building befitting office accommodations for the police and promised judicious use of the structures.
He pledged that the police in Taraba would not rest on their oars in ensuring security of lives and property.
Earlier, the Aku Uka of Wukari and the Chairman, Taraba State Council of Chiefs, Dr Shekarau Ibbi called on the people of the state to make efforts to promote peace and unity.
He said, “These two police stations will help to boost security in these communities and the state in general. I therefore appeal to you and the people of Taraba to do everything possible to maintain peace.
“Security is everybody’s business; so we must work towards peace and development. We all know that we cannot have development in an atmosphere of chaos.”
