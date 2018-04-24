Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

FIRS generates N1.17tn in three months



Akinpelu Dada

The Federal Inland Revenue Service generated a total of N1.17tn in the first quarter of this year from the collection of various taxes, according to a document in the possession of our correspondent.

This was a significant rise over the N778.19bn recorded in the corresponding period of 2017.

According to a letter written by the Executive Chairman of the FIRS, Tunde Fowler, to the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, the amount realised in the first quarter of 2018 is N393.39bn more than what was generated in the first three months of 2017.

In the letter entitled: ‘Brief on revenue projections performance for the period January to March 2018’, Fowler stated, “The analysis shows that we have so far collected the sum of N1,171,588,583,152.96 for January to March, 2018, which is 69.5 per cent of the total target to date.

“This further indicates that there is an increase of N393,395,141,988.50, representing an overall increase of 51 per cent in 2018, when compared with the collection performance for the corresponding period in 2017.”

Our correspondent gathered that though the amnesty declared for taxpayers to regularise their tax status by paying all outstanding taxes and be free from prosecution and payment of interest under the Voluntary Income and Asset Declaration Scheme might have led to more taxpayers coming forward to pay, the scheme was not recorded to have contributed anything to the declared amount.

The breakdown of the revenue collection shows that Petroleum Profit Tax collection rose by 91 per cent from N338.29bn in the first quarter of 2017 to N644.76bn in the first three months of this year; while Companies’ Income Tax grew by 30 per cent from N155.57bn to N202.16bn in the period under review.

A total of N269.09bn was collected as Value Added Tax in the first quarter of this year, compared to N221.38bn in the corresponding period of last year, indicating a 22 per cent difference; stamp duty collection rose by N1.43bn from N3.08bn to N4.45bn; while Capital Gains Tax recorded a 179 per cent rise from N110.94bn in the first quarter of 2017 to N309.17bn in the first quarter of 2018.

However, the education tax collections fell by N8.06bn in the first three months of this year to N25.87bn from N33.93bn in the first quarter of 2017.

Similarly, the National Information Technology Development Fund levy suffered a nine per cent dip in collection as only N163.6m was generated in the first three months of 2018 compared with N179.17m realised in the first quarter of 2017; while the consolidated revenue had a shortfall of N931.37m from the N25.7bn recorded in the first quarter of last year to N24.77bn in the first three months of the current fiscal year.

Fowler added in the letter to the finance minister dated April 9, 2018, “You may kindly note ma that the Service has been implementing several strategies to improve our revenue generation and develop new initiatives that will boost collection. We are cautiously optimistic that these efforts will yield fruit before the end of 2018.”

Fowler had disclosed in January that the FIRS collected a total of N4.03tn in the 2017 fiscal period.

The collection, according to him, represents 82.38 per cent of the government’s target of N4.89tn for the year.

The N4.03tn revenue was N720bn more than the 2016 total collection figure of N3.3tn.

An analysis of the revenue collection performance indicated that taxes from non-oil sources accounted for 63 per cent, while oil tax accounted for 37 per cent of the total.

Stamp Duty recorded the highest increase in performance with 94 per cent during the 2017 fiscal period.

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 24/04/2018 19:05:00 Five injured as youths clash in Nasarawa

Five injured as youths clash in Nasarawa

Umar Muhammed, Lafia No fewer than five persons were reportedly injured during a fight between youths believed to be supporters of some councillorship aspirants in Wayo

0 News 24/04/2018 19:05:00 Winning the war against malaria

Winning the war against malaria

Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, has through the  Bill and Melinda Gates’ polio vaccination programme succeeded in almost eradicating the crippling polio disease in Nigeria. This programme

0 News 24/04/2018 19:05:00 Edo returnees protest stipend delay

Edo returnees protest stipend delay

Alexander Okere, Benin NIGERIAN returnees from Edo State on Tuesday staged a protest over what they described as a “systematic delay” in the payment of their

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/04/2018 13:19:00 FG Appoints Evangelist Victor Uwajeh To Trace, Recover Undeclared Assets

FG Appoints Evangelist Victor Uwajeh To Trace, Recover Undeclared Assets

The Presidency has appointed a United Kingdom based Nigerian private investigator, Evangelist Victor Uwajeh, to trace, and where necessary, recover undeclared assets and proceeds of

0 News 18/04/2018 01:58:00 Aisangbonhi: A life of trials, triumphs

Aisangbonhi: A life of trials, triumphs

By CHARLES KUMOLU In this revealing encounter, we present the fascinating account of a man, who with tenacity and can-do-spirit changed his life from the sad

0 News 20/04/2018 05:56:00 Video: Abiodun - ''Living For The Positive''

Video: Abiodun - ''Living For The Positive''

Back to Article

0 News 23/04/2018 19:06:00 Oyo-Ita blames Discos for power failures

Oyo-Ita blames Discos for power failures

Mudiaga Affe and ’Femi Asu The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, on Monday heaped the blame for persistent power failures in

0 News 23/04/2018 14:48:00 Imo 2019: Okorocha endorsing his son-in-law is a normal thing - APC chieftain

Imo 2019: Okorocha endorsing his son-in-law is a normal thing - APC chieftain

- The endorsement of Uche Nwosu by Governor Rochas Okorocha ahead of 2019 governorship election in Imo state is still generating reactions- Nwosu is Okorocha's

0 News 19/04/2018 10:28:00 Pearl Thusi: You have to see model personality's nude Instagram photos

Pearl Thusi: You have to see model personality's nude Instagram photos

Pearl Thusi You have to see model personality's nude Instagram photos We're so in love with Pearl Thusi, as she shares racy snaps on her Instagram page. Published:

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

cron