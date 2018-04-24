Suspected Bayelsa drug baron nabbed

Simon Utebor, Yenagoa
THE Bayelsa State Police Command says its operatives have arrested a suspected drug baron and a leader of an armed robbery gang, Henry Samuel.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Asinim Butswat, said, “On April 23, 2018, at about 0400 hours, following interrogation and confession of an armed robbery suspect, operatives of Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad, Yenagoa, stormed the residence of one Henry Samuel, ‘m’ 33 years, a kingpin of a notorious armed robbery gang, at Ovom, Yenagoa.
“Upon thorough search of his house, the operatives recovered the following items: one Browning pistol with three rounds of live ammunition, one locally-made revolver pistol with four rounds of live ammunition, one locally-made single barreled pistol with four live AAA and cartridges.
The police spokesman said efforts had been intensified to arrest other gang members, conclude investigation and charge them to court.
