Edo returnees protest stipend delay



Alexander Okere, Benin

NIGERIAN returnees from Edo State on Tuesday staged a protest over what they described as a “systematic delay” in the payment of their monthly stipends and an alleged breach by the state Task Force against Human Trafficking.

The protesters, who carried placards, marched from the temporary shelter provided for returnees on Reservation Road to the Government House, calling for the dissolution of the task force.

Some of the placards read, ‘We have lost confidence in the task force committee against human trafficking’, ‘Obaseki, please come to our aid; we are suffering,’ and ‘Edo State Task Force against Human Trafficking defrauding returnees.’

The returnees, in a letter addressed to the governor, accused the task force of allegedly delaying the payment of their monthly allowance in a deliberate attempt to deny them of their full entitlements.

They also accused the task force of alleged discrimination in the selection of beneficiaries of empowerment programmes organised for them.

 The protesters, in the letter signed by their Chairman, Vincent David; Vice Chairman, Okosun Festus; and Secretary, Amawu Osariemen, said, “The returnees have vowed to resist any attempt by the task force to short-change any of our members.”

