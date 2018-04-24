Winning the war against malaria

Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, has through the Bill and Melinda Gates’ polio vaccination programme succeeded in almost eradicating the crippling polio disease in Nigeria.

This programme and others have been of great help in tackling some serious health problems in Africa.

However, a constant evaluation of the global social impact of these interventions is necessary to avoid throwing valuable money at the problems without commensurate benefits.

According to research findings, a Nigerian child is likely to die from malaria, diarrhoea, water-borne diseases or malnutrition before the age of five. In essence, of what profit is the vaccination or any other intervention, if the child eventually dies from other preventable causes?

This is where the challenge of priority comes into play. Malaria and water-borne diseases account for over 80 per cent of infant mortalities in Nigeria, which is about 200,000 preventable deaths a year.

The stakeholders which include the WHO, UNICEF, government and other philanthropic organisations should tackle the other deadly diseases simultaneously, beginning with malaria, which is the greatest killer, followed by water-borne diseases without which the other interventions would be futile.

The malaria eradication project should therefore top the list of both government and philanthropic organisations. Unfortunately, the anti-malaria campaigns have so far achieved limited success because the root cause of the problem is not being addressed.

Mosquitoes are everywhere outside the home environment, which ab initio renders the mosquito net distribution scheme ineffective and a sheer waste of resources.

The cost of treating malaria is unaffordable by most people, which leads to ineffective treatment and drug resistant malaria parasites.

Some decades ago, malaria was endemic and a major cause of mortality in most developing countries. To curb this menace, an extensive mosquito control programme was undertaken with DDT and other pest control chemicals to eradicate mosquitoes in their habitats.

This application was discarded because of the harmful effects on the environment, and an alternative method was developed which targeted the reproductive cycle of the female anopheles mosquito at the larvae stage, such that young mosquitoes are not produced, thereby leading to the gradual extinction of the colony.

Brazil, and many other South American and Caribbean countries have used this simple, non-toxic method to curb malaria.

The bacillus thuregensis spaericus (BTS) and BTI, cultured bacteria feed on mosquito larvae in swamps, stagnant waters and other breeding grounds thus preventing them from transforming into the flying insect, and the result in the gradual depletion of the mosquito population.

The second method is the introduction of sterilised male mosquitoes into the wild in malaria endemic areas. The sterile males with the loss of the ability to fertilise the female eggs result in the depopulation of the colony.

Incidentally, the BTS was discovered at Nigeria’s Institute of Trypanosomiasis in Kaduna during the research to control tsetse flies and sleeping sickness in Nigeria. The BTI was, on the other hand, discovered at the Negev desert in Israel to control mosquitoes and farm pests.

. Vietnam, Cuba, India, China have developed the two methods and exported the technology worldwide to fight malaria.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria through its Trade and Investment Department in 2005 brought to Nigeria a medical technical team from Cuba to join the fight against malaria with the BTS and BTI larvicides technology.

The project took off with great enthusiasm and expectations. The Rivers State Government brought in some containers of the bacillus with plans to build the production plant in Nigeria. Other state governments also showed interest, unfortunately, the project eventually collapsed and the Cuban team had to leave after 10 years of wasted efforts and time.

In the past 10 years, over two million people must have died from malaria and over half a billion US dollar spent on drugs and man-hour work losses as a result of malaria attacks.

The philanthropic organisations should in this regard take greater interest in the anti-malaria war, and other projects such as rural water schemes which would have direct impact on the communities. Such projects would strengthen public confidence in the polio eradication scheme which has been resisted in some communities due to ignorance.

The Nigerian government should through the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs revive the mosquito control programme with the two methods mentioned above which is the most cost effective and efficient way of defeating the malaria scourge.

Ambassador Rasheed Akinkuolie was the Director of Trade and Investments, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja [email protected]

