Five injured as youths clash in Nasarawa



Umar Muhammed, Lafia

No fewer than five persons were reportedly injured during a fight between youths believed to be supporters of some councillorship aspirants in Wayo Ward in the Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The clash occurred on Monday at the All Progressives Congress secretariat in Lafia after supporters of a councillorship aspirant from Wamba electoral ward, protested alleged imposition of candidates during the primaries held on April 14, 2018.

They were said to have alleged that the primary did not hold in the Wayo area of Wamba electoral ward, Loko Guto in Nasarawa Local Government Area, Ciroma area of Lafia electoral ward and the Ubbe area of Nasarawa Eggon ward.

Investigation by our correspondent revealed that the fracas began when one of the supporters of an aspirant from Wayo Ward hit an APC youth on his face, leading to a free-for-all.

It was learnt that some of the injured persons were rushed to Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, for treatment.

Our correspondent, who was at the party secretariat to monitor the rerun, saw some armed riot policemen and the Department of State Services operatives maintaining law and order at the scene.

Confirming the incident, the APC Publicity Secretary, Hudu Yamba-Agidi, said he was informed about the fracas.

The Nasarawa State police spokesman, DSP Idirisu Kennedy, said he could not confirm the incident as he had yet to be briefed.

