Past five months have been a nightmare, says Meek Mill



American rapper Meek Mill has been released from prison after being incarcerated for violating his probation.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered that Meek Mill be granted bail on Monday.

In a statement to Billboard, Meek Mill said the following: “I’d like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, my good friend Michael Rubin, my fans.

He also thanked, “The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time,”.

“While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive.

“To the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice — not only for my case, but for others that have been wrongfully jailed due to police misconduct,” he said.

Meek Mill said further, “Although I’m blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues.

In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career.”

Meanwhile, Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin posted a picture on Instagram celebrating Meek’s release from prison. “@meekmill is FREE!!! Just left visiting Meek with @kevinhart4real and I’m on the way back to pick him up as we speak! #MeekisFree #GoSixers,” he wrote.

